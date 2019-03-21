Game Developers Conference 2019: GDC Awards: God of War schlägt Red Dead Redemption 2 - 4Players.de

Red Dead Redemption 2 war für sieben Preise nominiert und wurde für "Best Technology" ausgezeichnet. Den Preis für das "Beste Design" erhielt Into the Breach. Der "Innovation Award" ging an Nintendo Labo. Return of the Obra Dinn konnte sich bei "Best Narrative" durchsetzen.
Amy Hennig wurde zudem für ihr Lebenswerk (Lifetime Achievement) ausgezeichnet. Hennig war u. a. Game Director und Autorin von Soul Reaver 2, Legacy of Kain, Jak 3, Uncharted, Uncharted 2 und Uncharted 3.
Es folgt die Übersicht über die Gewinner in den einzelnen Kategorien. Die Preisträger sind durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
BEST AUDIO
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
BEST DEBUT
- Mountains (Florence)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Polyarc (Moss)
- Sabotage (The Messenger)
- Villa Gorilla (Yoku's Island Express)
BEST DESIGN
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Alto's Odyssey (Snowman)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
INNOVATION AWARD
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
BEST VISUAL ART
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)