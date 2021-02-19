 

Population: One: Season 1 startet noch im Februar

Population: One
Publisher: Big Box VR
22.10.2020
Test: Population: One
Population One: Season 1 startet noch im Februar

Population: One (Shooter) von Big Box VR
Population: One (Shooter) von Big Box VR - Bildquelle: Big Box VR
Big Box VR hat mit einem kurzen Tweet verkündet, dass die Season 1 für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Population: One am kommenden Donnerstag, 25. Februar startet. Sie soll u.a. Karten-Updates, neue Social-Features fünf frische Waffen mit sich bringen.





Ein animiertes GIF deutete bereits im Januar die Einführung von Nahkampfwaffen wie einem Messer oder Wurfmesser an. Zuvor verrieten die Entwickler bereits auf Twitter, dass die erste Season ein eigenes Fortschrittssystem bekommen wird, das unabhängig vom Standard-Fortschritt nebenher laufen soll. Population One ist für Oculus Quest und Rift sowie auf SteamVR für alle gängigen PC-Headsets erhältlich - inklusive Crossplay.

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt
