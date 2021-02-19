Population: One: Season 1 startet noch im Februar

Season 1: Uprising launches on 2.25!
Combat will never be the same.
Get ready for map updates, new social features, 5 new weapons and items, and more!#pop1 #popone #population1 #populationone pic.twitter.com/64O8wzbeT9
— POPULATION: ONE (@populationonevr) February 18, 2021
Ein animiertes GIF deutete bereits im Januar die Einführung von Nahkampfwaffen wie einem Messer oder Wurfmesser an. Zuvor verrieten die Entwickler bereits auf Twitter, dass die erste Season ein eigenes Fortschrittssystem bekommen wird, das unabhängig vom Standard-Fortschritt nebenher laufen soll. Population One ist für Oculus Quest und Rift sowie auf SteamVR für alle gängigen PC-Headsets erhältlich - inklusive Crossplay.
Letztes aktuelles Video: LaunchTrailer