 

Amazon: Die besten Spiele-Deals zum Black Friday 2022

Die besten Spiele-Deals zum Black Friday 2022

Amazon (Unternehmen) von Amazon - Bildquelle: Amazon
4K-Fernseher, Soundbars, Controller, Grafikkarten – schön und gut. Aber am Ende sind es doch die Spiele selbst, die den Wesenskern unseres schönen Hobbies darstellen. Deshalb haben wir – pünktlich zum höchsten Feiertag der Konsumgesellschaft – die schmackhaftesten Black-Friday-Deals für euch zusammengetragen: Spiele, Spiele, Spiele. Teils dramatisch reduziert und in allen Farben und Formen am Start – für PS4 & PS5, für die Xbox-Konsolen, für PC und für die Nintendo Switch natürlich auch. Los geht's!

Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (Switch): 49,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 29%
Genre: Rollenspiel
Unser Test

Halo Infinity (PC/Xbox, Download-Code): 30,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 56%
Genre: Ego-Shooter
Unser Test

Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5): 19,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (mediamarkt.de)
Ersparnis: 75%
Genre: Ego-Shooter
Unser Test

Elex 2 (PC): 14,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 70%
Genre: Rollenspiel

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5): 22,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (mediamarkt.de)
Ersparnis: 67%
Genre: Action-Adventure
Unser Test

Command and Conquer Remastered Collection (PC): 4,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 75%
Genre: Strategie
Unser Test

Riders Republic (PS4): 19,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 71%
Genre: Sport

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS5): 25,98 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 35%
Genre: Retro-Sammlung

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5): 29,99 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 57%
Genre: Action-Adventure

Death's Door (PS5): 25,44 Euro

Anzeige*: Zum Angebot  (Amazon.de)
Ersparnis: 15%
Genre: Action-Adventure
Unser Test

Bonus-Level 1: Die besten Angebote im PSN

F1 22: 35 Euro (PS4), 40 Euro (PS5)
Ghostwire Tokyo: 28 Euro
NBA 2K23: 31,49 Euro (PS4), 39,99 Euro (PS5)
Red Dead Redemption 2: 19,99 Euro
Resident Evil 3: 9,99 Euro
The Last of Us: Part II: 9,99 Euro

Bonus-Level 2: Die besten Angebote im eShop

Atomik: RunGunJumpGun: 0,99 Euro
Circa Infinity: 0,99 Euro
Contra Rogue Corps: 1,99 Euro
Hard West: 1,99 Euro
Journey of the Broken Circle: 0,99 Euro
Metroid Dread: 39,99 Euro
Panzer Dragoon: Remake: 2,49 Euro
Phantom Doctrine: 1,99 Euro
Super Mario Galaxy: 39,99 Euro
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 39,99 Euro

Bonus-Level 3: Die besten Angebote im Xbox Store

EA Family Bundle (Need for Speed, Unravel, Plants vs. Zombies. GW2): 3,99 Euro
F1 22: 35 Euro (One), 40 Euro (XBS)
NBA 2K23: 31,49 Euro (One), 39,99 Euro (XBS)
Red Dead Redemption 2: 19,99 Euro
Resident Evil 3: 9,99 Euro
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: 7,49 Euro

*Die mit „Anzeige" gekennzeichneten Links sind sogenannte Affiliate-Links. Die verlinkten Angebote stammen nicht vom Verlag. Wenn du auf so einen Affiliate-Link klickst und über diesen Link einkaufst, erhält die FUNKE Digital GmbH eine Provision von dem betreffenden Online-Shop. Für dich als Nutzer*in verändert sich der Preis nicht, es entstehen für dich keine zusätzlichen Kosten. Die Einnahmen tragen dazu bei, dir hochwertigen, unterhaltenden Journalismus kostenfrei anbieten zu können.


