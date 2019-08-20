gamescom 2019: Die Nominierten für die zweite Verleihung der gamescom awards stehen fest - 4Players.de

Nachdem gestern während der gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live die ersten Gewinner der diesjährigen gamescom awards verkündet wurden (wir berichteten), stehen jetzt auch die Nominierten in den 13 verbliebenen Kategorien fest. Hier alle Nominierten für die zweite Awardshow, die am Samstag, den 24. August, ab 15:30 Uhr im IGN@gamescom now studio (Halle 7, B60) stattfinden wird, im Überblick:
Best of gamescom
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Desperados III, Mimimi Productions
DOOM Eternal, Bethesda
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gears 5 , Microsoft
GRID, Codemasters
Planet Zoo, Frontier
Roller Champions, Ubisoft
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
Wasteland 3, inXile/Deep Silver
Gewinner der Kategorie Best VR/AR Game
Gewinner der Kategorie Best Hardware / Technology
Gewinner der Kategorie Best Multiplayer Game
Gewinner der Kategorie Best Ongoing Game
Best VR / AR Game (Jury-Kategorie)
Journey to Elysium, Cronos Interactive
Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Hardware / Technology (Jury-Kategorie)
Red Magic 3, Nubia Technology
SEGA Mega Drive Mini, SEGA/Atlus
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game (Jury-Kategorie)
Borderlands 3, 2K
Gears 5, Microsoft
Hunt: Showdown, Crytek
Best Ongoing Game (Jury-Kategorie)
Apex Legends Season 2, Electronic Arts
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment
Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
Best Games Company (Jury-Kategorie)
Alle in der Entertainment Area der gamescom ausstellenden Spielefirmen stehen zur Wahl.
HEART OF GAMING Award (Jury-Kategorie)
Die Wahl eines Siegers des HEART OF GAMING Awards trifft die Jury in völlig freiem Ermessen. In Frage kommen hierfür nicht nur Spiele, Erweiterungen, Produkte, Technologien etc., sondern auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.
gamescom Indie Award (Jury-Kategorie)
El Hijo, HandyGames
Genesis Noir, Feral Cat Den
Minute of Islands, Mixtvision / Studio Fizbin
Mosaic, Krillbite
Unheard, NEXT Studios
Best of CAMPUS (Jury-Kategorie)
Drop Motion, Hochschule Kempten
Echoes of Etrya, S4G School for Games
Super Size Hero, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
Best Booth (Fan-Kategorie)
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
Borderlands 3, 2K
Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt
Darksiders Genesis, THQ Nordic
Desperados III, THQ Nordic
Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic
DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax
ESL, Turtle Entertainment
Farming Simulator 20, astragon Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
Foundation, Polymorph Games
Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment
Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco
MARVEL'S AVENGERS, Square Enix
Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment
OMEN Booth, Envy Create
Planet Zoo, Frontier
SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, THQ Nordic
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, Netflix
Wargaming gamescom 2019 Entertainment Booth, Wargaming
Xbox Booth, Microsoft
YouTube + Google Stadia, Google
Best eSports Experience (Fan-Kategorie)
Asphalt 9 eSports Series (Asphalt 9 mobile), Turtle Entertainment & Gameloft
Beat the Legends Show-Match (Counter-Strike), ESL & Paysafe Card
ESL Meisterschaft Finale (Counter-Strike), ESL
ESL Meisterschaft Finale (League of Legends), ESL
TK University Open (Clash of Clans), ESL
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational (Super Smash Bros.), Nintendo
League of Legends Premier Tour (League of Legends), Turtle Entertainment & Riot
Splatoon 2 European Championship (Splatoon 2), Nintendo
Farming Simulator League: gamescom Tournament (Farming Simulator 19), astragon
FIFA 19 Cologne Cup 2019 (FIFA 19), Sony PlayStation
Best Streamer/Let's Player (Fan-Kategorie)
Den Fans stehen 135 Streamerinnen und Streamer bzw. Let's Playerinnen und Let's Player, die auf der gamescom akkreditiert sind, zur Wahl.
gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award (Fan-Kategorie)
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
Apex Legends Saison 2, Electronic Arts
Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
Bleeding Edge, Microsoft
Borderlands 3, 2K
Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Desperados III, Mimimi Productions
DOOM Eternal, Bethesda
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts
eFootball PES 2020, Konami
Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
Foundation, Polymorph Games
Gears 5 , Microsoft
GRID, Codemasters
Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
Hunt: Showdown, Crytek
Journey to Elysium, Cronos Interactive
Lock's Quest, HandyGames
Luigi's Mansion 3, Nintendo
MARVEL'S AVENGERS, Square Enix
Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment
NBA 2K20, 2K
Need for Speed: Heat, Electronic Arts
Planet Zoo, Frontier
Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo
Red Magic 3, Nubia Technology
Roller Champions, Ubisoft
Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
SEGA Mega Drive Mini, SEGA/Atlus
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
Wasteland 3, InXile/Deep Silver
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft
Der Veranstalter erläutert: "Ab sofort können die Besucherinnen und Besucher der gamescom noch bis Freitag, 16 Uhr ihre Lieblings-Streamerinnen und -Streamer küren und abstimmen, welchen Stand sie auf der gamescom am besten fanden (Best Booth). Außerdem wählen die Fans nun die Best eSports Experience der gamescom 2019. Um ihr Votum abzugeben, können Fans der gamescom mit dem gamesbot per WhatsApp chatten. Hierfür muss lediglich die Rufnummer+49 1579 24 700 97 gespeichert werden und schon kann es in WhatsApp losgehen. Die Jury selbst kürt die Sieger der Kategorien gamescom Indie Award und Best of CAMPUS. Außerdem vergibt sie erstmals den HEART OF GAMING Award als Sonderpreis der Jury."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Hallen-Uebersicht Was ist wo auf der gamescom