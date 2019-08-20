gamescom 2019: Die Nominierten für die zweite Verleihung der gamescom awards stehen fest - 4Players.de





Best of gamescom

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Desperados III, Mimimi Productions

DOOM Eternal, Bethesda

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gears 5 , Microsoft

GRID, Codemasters

Planet Zoo, Frontier

Roller Champions, Ubisoft

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft

Wasteland 3, inXile/Deep Silver

Gewinner der Kategorie Best VR/AR Game

Gewinner der Kategorie Best Hardware / Technology

Gewinner der Kategorie Best Multiplayer Game

Gewinner der Kategorie Best Ongoing Game



Best VR / AR Game (Jury-Kategorie)

Journey to Elysium, Cronos Interactive

Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Best Hardware / Technology (Jury-Kategorie)

Red Magic 3, Nubia Technology

SEGA Mega Drive Mini, SEGA/Atlus

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft



Best Multiplayer Game (Jury-Kategorie)

Borderlands 3, 2K

Gears 5, Microsoft

Hunt: Showdown, Crytek



Best Ongoing Game (Jury-Kategorie)

Apex Legends Season 2, Electronic Arts

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment

Sea of Thieves, Microsoft



Best Games Company (Jury-Kategorie)

Alle in der Entertainment Area der gamescom ausstellenden Spielefirmen stehen zur Wahl.



HEART OF GAMING Award (Jury-Kategorie)

Die Wahl eines Siegers des HEART OF GAMING Awards trifft die Jury in völlig freiem Ermessen. In Frage kommen hierfür nicht nur Spiele, Erweiterungen, Produkte, Technologien etc., sondern auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.



gamescom Indie Award (Jury-Kategorie)

El Hijo, HandyGames

Genesis Noir, Feral Cat Den

Minute of Islands, Mixtvision / Studio Fizbin

Mosaic, Krillbite

Unheard, NEXT Studios



Best of CAMPUS (Jury-Kategorie)

Drop Motion, Hochschule Kempten

Echoes of Etrya, S4G School for Games

Super Size Hero, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg



Best Booth (Fan-Kategorie)

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Borderlands 3, 2K

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt

Darksiders Genesis, THQ Nordic

Desperados III, THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic

DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax

ESL, Turtle Entertainment

Farming Simulator 20, astragon Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Foundation, Polymorph Games

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment

Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco

MARVEL'S AVENGERS, Square Enix

Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment

OMEN Booth, Envy Create

Planet Zoo, Frontier

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, THQ Nordic

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, Netflix

Wargaming gamescom 2019 Entertainment Booth, Wargaming

Xbox Booth, Microsoft

YouTube + Google Stadia, Google



Best eSports Experience (Fan-Kategorie)

Asphalt 9 eSports Series (Asphalt 9 mobile), Turtle Entertainment & Gameloft

Beat the Legends Show-Match (Counter-Strike), ESL & Paysafe Card

ESL Meisterschaft Finale (Counter-Strike), ESL

ESL Meisterschaft Finale (League of Legends), ESL

TK University Open (Clash of Clans), ESL

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational (Super Smash Bros.), Nintendo

League of Legends Premier Tour (League of Legends), Turtle Entertainment & Riot

Splatoon 2 European Championship (Splatoon 2), Nintendo

Farming Simulator League: gamescom Tournament (Farming Simulator 19), astragon

FIFA 19 Cologne Cup 2019 (FIFA 19), Sony PlayStation



Best Streamer/Let's Player (Fan-Kategorie)

Den Fans stehen 135 Streamerinnen und Streamer bzw. Let's Playerinnen und Let's Player, die auf der gamescom akkreditiert sind, zur Wahl.



gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award (Fan-Kategorie)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft

Apex Legends Saison 2, Electronic Arts

Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Bleeding Edge, Microsoft

Borderlands 3, 2K

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Desperados III, Mimimi Productions

DOOM Eternal, Bethesda

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts

eFootball PES 2020, Konami

Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Foundation, Polymorph Games

Gears 5 , Microsoft

GRID, Codemasters

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Hunt: Showdown, Crytek

Journey to Elysium, Cronos Interactive

Lock's Quest, HandyGames

Luigi's Mansion 3, Nintendo

MARVEL'S AVENGERS, Square Enix

Marvel's Iron Man VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment

NBA 2K20, 2K

Need for Speed: Heat, Electronic Arts

Planet Zoo, Frontier

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo

Red Magic 3, Nubia Technology

Roller Champions, Ubisoft

Sea of Thieves, Microsoft

SEGA Mega Drive Mini, SEGA/Atlus

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft

Wasteland 3, InXile/Deep Silver

Der Veranstalter erläutert: "Ab sofort können die Besucherinnen und Besucher der gamescom noch bis Freitag, 16 Uhr ihre Lieblings-Streamerinnen und -Streamer küren und abstimmen, welchen Stand sie auf der gamescom am besten fanden (Best Booth). Außerdem wählen die Fans nun die Best eSports Experience der gamescom 2019. Um ihr Votum abzugeben, können Fans der gamescom mit dem gamesbot per WhatsApp chatten. Hierfür muss lediglich die Rufnummer+49 1579 24 700 97 gespeichert werden und schon kann es in WhatsApp losgehen. Die Jury selbst kürt die Sieger der Kategorien gamescom Indie Award und Best of CAMPUS. Außerdem vergibt sie erstmals den HEART OF GAMING Award als Sonderpreis der Jury."Letztes aktuelles Video: Hallen-Uebersicht Was ist wo auf der gamescom