Last Oasis: Volcanic Update verfügbar

Letztes aktuelles Video: Volcanic Update
Key Features:
- "New Volcanic Map: Discover the land of fire and ash - a new and unique oasis filled with various dangers. Experience vast open fields, rocky pathways and scorching hot lava lakes, full of rare resources to harvest and new enemies to fight.
- Volcanic Weapons: Being incredibly sharp and sturdy, volcanic weapons, made primarily of obsidian, could only lose to iron in their strength, while being easier to produce in high quantities.
- Killin: Discover a new species of nomadic fauna capable of soaring in the skies. Being attracted by Walker Wings, Killins are incredibly strong and dangerous when approached unprepared.
- Domus Walker: For nomads who believe that defense is the key to survival in the oases, Domus will become their new home. Protected by strong doors and walls all around, it's a giant bunker on legs
- Furniture Pack: Add chairs, tables and more to your Walker - every nomad wants to feel at home in their Walker. Furnish your deck or your base with things like lamps and fire goblets, various chairs and carpets, and more."