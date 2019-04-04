Apex Legends: Update 1.1 ist da, Probleme beim Spielerfortschritt behoben - 4Players.de

 

Apex Legends: Update 1.1 ist da, Probleme beim Spielerfortschritt behoben

Apex Legends
Shooter
Entwickler: Respawn Entertainment
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
04.02.2019
04.02.2019
kein Termin
04.02.2019
kein Termin
Alias: Titanfall
Test: Apex Legends
82
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Apex Legends
82
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Apex Legends
82

Nachrichten

von ,

Apex Legends: Update 1.1 ist da, Probleme beim Spielerfortschritt behoben

Apex Legends (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Apex Legends (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts und Respawn Entertainment haben das Update 1.1. für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Apex Legends veröffentlicht. Es behebt nicht nur den ein oder anderen Fehler, sondern beinhaltet auch weitere Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen und die Möglichkeit, sich nach einer Partie auf Wunsch wieder mit zufällig zusammengewürfelten Mitspielern zu verbinden, um im gleichen Squad weiterzumachen. Zu diesem Zweck gibt es nach einer Partie die Möglichkeit, besagte Spieler direkt wieder einzuladen.

Die anfänglichen Probleme beim Update, wodurch angeblich der Spielfortschritt zurückgesetzt wurde, sind mittlerweile behoben. Wie PC Gamer meldet, landeten die Profildaten inklusive Fortschritt & Co zunächst offenbar auf falschen Servern, konnten aber wieder an die richtigen Stellen zurückverschoben werden. Respawn betont, dass kein Fortschritt, keine Freischaltung und kein Kauf verlorengegangen ist.

Hier noch eine Übersicht zu den Patch Notes im Original:

Quality of Life:

  • Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.
  • Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.
  • When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.
  • Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory or CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.
  • Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.
  • Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.
  • Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.
  • Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions:

  • Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability.

 

Letztes aktuelles Video: Saison 1 Battle Pass Trailer


Quelle: PC Gamer

Kommentare

CroGerA schrieb am
Doc Angelo hat geschrieben: ?
vor 11 Minuten
 Nur mal so aus Interesse an Leute die oft und viel spielen: Wie schlimm ist die Cheater-Situation? Vergleichbar mit PUBG?
Vergleichbar mit welchem Zeitpunkt bei PUBG?
Die Cheater-Situation ist "vorhanden" aber bei weitem nicht so schlimm wie Januar 2018 bei PUBG. Wir in Europa spüren die Cheater bei Apex deutlich weniger als sämtliche asiatischen Server, die sind damit komplett überfüllt.
Trotzdem: jedes mal wenn ich den Ladebildschirm von "EASY ANTICHEAT" sehe muss ich daran denken, dass das "easy" wohl für den Schwierigkeitsgrad steht mit dem man den Anti-Cheat umgehen kann.
Cheatprogramme für Apex sind nach ca. einer Woche nach Release aufgetaucht: angefangen mit dem klassischen Aimbot+Wallhack und kurzer Zeit später gefolgt von "Speedcheat" wo sich der Cheater wie Speedy Gonzales bewegt.
Spiele Apex aber seit Release von TD2 nicht mehr, hatte nur auf reddit gelesen, dass die wohl auch angefangen haben Cheater in großer Zahl zu sperren + kurz darauf auch deren Hardware um zu verhindern dass man sich einfach neuen Account macht (da F2P) - was jedoch wohl auch ein paar unschuldige erwischt hat.
Doc Angelo schrieb am
Nur mal so aus Interesse an Leute die oft und viel spielen: Wie schlimm ist die Cheater-Situation? Vergleichbar mit PUBG?
schrieb am