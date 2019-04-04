Apex Legends: Update 1.1 ist da, Probleme beim Spielerfortschritt behoben - 4Players.de

Die anfänglichen Probleme beim Update, wodurch angeblich der Spielfortschritt zurückgesetzt wurde, sind mittlerweile behoben. Wie PC Gamer meldet, landeten die Profildaten inklusive Fortschritt & Co zunächst offenbar auf falschen Servern, konnten aber wieder an die richtigen Stellen zurückverschoben werden. Respawn betont, dass kein Fortschritt, keine Freischaltung und kein Kauf verlorengegangen ist.
Hier noch eine Übersicht zu den Patch Notes im Original:
Quality of Life:
- Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.
- Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.
- When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.
- Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory or CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.
- Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.
- Stability fixes to all platforms.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.
- Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.
- Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.
Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions:
- Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability.
