Apex Legends: Update 1.1 ist da, Probleme beim Spielerfortschritt behoben - 4Players.de

Doc Angelo hat geschrieben: ? vor 11 Minuten Nur mal so aus Interesse an Leute die oft und viel spielen: Wie schlimm ist die Cheater-Situation? Vergleichbar mit PUBG? Nur mal so aus Interesse an Leute die oft und viel spielen: Wie schlimm ist die Cheater-Situation? Vergleichbar mit PUBG?

Vergleichbar mit welchem Zeitpunkt bei PUBG?Die Cheater-Situation ist "vorhanden" aber bei weitem nicht so schlimm wie Januar 2018 bei PUBG. Wir in Europa spüren die Cheater bei Apex deutlich weniger als sämtliche asiatischen Server, die sind damit komplett überfüllt.Trotzdem: jedes mal wenn ich den Ladebildschirm von "EASY ANTICHEAT" sehe muss ich daran denken, dass das "easy" wohl für den Schwierigkeitsgrad steht mit dem man den Anti-Cheat umgehen kann.Cheatprogramme für Apex sind nach ca. einer Woche nach Release aufgetaucht: angefangen mit dem klassischen Aimbot+Wallhack und kurzer Zeit später gefolgt von "Speedcheat" wo sich der Cheater wie Speedy Gonzales bewegt.Spiele Apex aber seit Release von TD2 nicht mehr, hatte nur auf reddit gelesen, dass die wohl auch angefangen haben Cheater in großer Zahl zu sperren + kurz darauf auch deren Hardware um zu verhindern dass man sich einfach neuen Account macht (da F2P) - was jedoch wohl auch ein paar unschuldige erwischt hat.