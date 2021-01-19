 

Apex Legends: Erscheint die Switch-Umsetzung im Februar?

von ,

Apex Legends: Erscheint die Switch-Umsetzung im Februar?

Apex Legends (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Apex Legends (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Im Februar könnte es soweit sein: Es gibt Hinweise darauf, dass der Battle-Royale-Shooter Apex Legends (ab 12,98 bei kaufen) dann seinen Einstand auf Switch feiern wird! Wie Eurogamer.net schreibt, basiert die Annahme auf einem Beschreibungstext eines Promo-Videos für Season 8 in mehreren Sprachen. Bevor die entsprechende Bemerkungen wieder fix gelöscht wurden, hieß es dort, dass der Startschuss auf Switch am 2. Februar und damit gleichzeitig zum Beginn der neuen Season fallen soll. Zuletzt musste die Umsetzung aufgrund der Corona-Bremse nach hinten geschoben werden.

Eine offizielle Terminbestätigung seitens EA oder Respawn Entertainment gibt es zwar (noch) nicht, aber spätestens am 2. Februar herrscht Klarheit.





Letztes aktuelles Video: Geschichten aus den Outlands Mustergültig

Quelle: Eurogamer.net
