Apex Legends: Erscheint die Switch-Umsetzung im Februar?

Eine offizielle Terminbestätigung seitens EA oder Respawn Entertainment gibt es zwar (noch) nicht, aber spätestens am 2. Februar herrscht Klarheit.
BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2.
"And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx
— Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021
and for people that wanna see it a little more clear about Switch releasing on February 2, there here is the danish text
"And play on Switch when season 8 comes out on February 2nd!" pic.twitter.com/5DNpszG5oM
— Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) January 18, 2021
