Super Mario Maker 2: Jump'n'Run-Baukasten wird Ende Juni erscheinen - 4Players.de

Let’s-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28! https://t.co/TnK9rQwRJi pic.twitter.com/eSJfb7JSPj— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 24. April 2019
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungs-Trailer
"In this new game, a sequel to the original Wii U game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features, including the new ability to create slopes for the first time. Super Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June."