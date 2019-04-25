Super Mario Maker 2: Jump'n'Run-Baukasten wird Ende Juni erscheinen - 4Players.de

 

Super Mario Maker 2
Jump&Run
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
28.06.2019
ab 70,77
Super Mario Maker 2: Jump'n'Run-Baukasten wird Ende Juni erscheinen

Nintendo of America hat den Veröffentlichungstermin benannt: Super Mario Maker 2 wird am 28. Juni 2019 exklusiv für Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Seit der Ankündigung im Februar 2019 stand ganz allgemein der Juni als Releasezeitraum für den Jump'n'Run-Baukasten im Raum.


"In this new game, a sequel to the original Wii U game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features, including the new ability to create slopes for the first time. Super Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June."
Quelle: Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2
