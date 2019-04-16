 

Interpoint: Interdimensionaler Mystery-Thriller ist in den Early Access gestartet - 4Players.de

Interpoint
3D-Adventure
Entwickler: Three Dots
Publisher: Juvty Worlds
Release:
Q4 2019
Q4 2019
Q4 2019
von ,

Interpoint: Interdimensionaler Mystery-Thriller ist in den Early Access gestartet

Interpoint (Adventure) von Juvty Worlds
Interpoint (Adventure) von Juvty Worlds - Bildquelle: Juvty Worlds
Der Sci-Fi-Psychothriller Interpoint von Three Dots und Juvty Worlds ist am 15. April 2019 in den Early Access auf Steam gestartet, wo noch bis zum 22. April ein Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt wird (10,61 Euro statt 12,49 Euro). Die Fertigstellung ist wie auch die Veröffentlichung auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One für Ende des Jahres geplant.

Im Spiel erkundet man mit einer Waffe, die in der Lage ist, Energie von Umgebungsobjekten (z. B. Licht von Glühbirnen, Gammastrahlung von radioaktiven Pfützen oder Kraftfelder in Labors) zu absorbieren und in etwas Anderes zu verwandeln, einen unterirdischen Wissenschaftskomplex sowie parallele Welten. Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Launch Trailer


Quelle: Juvty Worlds / Steam

