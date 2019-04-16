Interpoint: Interdimensionaler Mystery-Thriller ist in den Early Access gestartet - 4Players.de

Der Sci-Fi-Psychothriller Interpoint
von Three Dots und Juvty Worlds ist am 15. April 2019 in den Early Access auf Steam
gestartet, wo noch bis zum 22. April ein Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt wird (10,61 Euro statt 12,49 Euro). Die Fertigstellung ist wie auch die Veröffentlichung auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One für Ende des Jahres geplant.
Im Spiel erkundet man mit einer Waffe, die in der Lage ist, Energie von Umgebungsobjekten (z. B. Licht von Glühbirnen, Gammastrahlung von radioaktiven Pfützen oder Kraftfelder in Labors) zu absorbieren und in etwas Anderes zu verwandeln, einen unterirdischen Wissenschaftskomplex sowie parallele Welten. Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Launch Trailer
