Boneworks: 100.000 Verkäufe und Ausblick auf neue Inhalte, Umgebungen und Waffen - 4Players.de

Neben dem Ausbügeln diverser Bugs arbeite man u.a. an einem Checkpoint-System innerhalb der Levels, dessen Fehlen auch uns im Test störte. Legte man eine Erholungspause ein und verließ das Spiel, stieg man oft ein ganzes Stückchen früher wieder ein.
Die Entwickler freuen sich natürlich darüber, dass ihr Spiel gut angenommen wurde und wollen es entsprechend im Laufe dieses Jahres unterstützen - wie genau, werde noch ausgetüftelt. In Aussicht gestellt werden z.B. zusätzliche Modi, Herausforderungen, Sandbox-Umgebungen, eine Testkammer aus Youtube-Videos, Schusswaffen und Nahkampfwaffen (Vorschläge der Community erwünscht!). Boneworks unterstützt die PC-Headsets Index, Vive, WMR, Rift (S) sowie die per Kabel mit dem PC verbundene Oculus Quest.
"New Content
While we didn't plan on anything other than bug fixes pre-January, we wanted to at least leave you with a couple of easy ones to enjoy in Sandbox over the holiday.
- Destructible Wood Crate spawn unlock is hidden in MythOS, reclaim it to spawn crates
- Indestructible Crate spawn unlock is hidden
- Cardboard box spawn unlock is hidden
- Everyone's favorite sock monkey is reclaimable and spawnable
Upcoming Content
Starting in January we'll be updating the game with additional content for you to enjoy. We'll detail more in the new year as it begins to roll out, but for now, a quick list of things that we're thinking about (not all for January, just in general). As always, please only buy the game as is, any and all future content is subject to change as we use our best discretion to decide how to curate Boneworks.
- Additional Arena modes and challenges
- New Sandbox environments
- The Test Chambers seen in development videos
- New guns along with specialized content to try out and unlock the guns with
- New melee weapons (suggestions are welcome in the comments below)
- New tools (we can confirm the Board Gun's existence since it was discovered by Lava Gang)
- Collectible display case
- The Hover Junker will be uncaged
- Lots and lots of VR physics
Please be respectful of our need for a holiday break, look forward to a crazy 2020,
Brandon
Patch Notes
UPDATE 0.1.1 - 12/11/2019
UPDATE 0.1.2 - 12/21/2019
Known Issues
Thank you to everyone for having patience with us at launch as we update and adjust the game. We can’t wait to get onto additional content and fun features. Extra thanks to the folks in the public test branch helping to certify that our changes and updates work as intended! You can always expect to find patch notes displayed on the main menu board as well as the Steam discussion board. Our known issue list of additional changes and bug fixes is still very long, we will be working on everything as fast as we can!"