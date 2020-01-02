Boneworks: 100.000 Verkäufe und Ausblick auf neue Inhalte, Umgebungen und Waffen - 4Players.de

 

Boneworks
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Release:
10.12.2019
10.12.2019
10.12.2019
2019
Test: Boneworks
70
Test: Boneworks
70
Test: Boneworks
70

von ,

Boneworks: 100.000 Verkäufe und Ausblick auf neue Inhalte, Umgebungen und Waffen

Boneworks (Action) von Stress Level Zero
Boneworks (Action) von Stress Level Zero - Bildquelle: Stress Level Zero
Das offensichtlich von Half-Life inspirierte Action-Adventure Boneworks (zum Test) kann für VR-Verhältnisse einen beachtlichen Erfolg verbuchen: In der ersten Woche (Start: 10. Dezember) haben sich laut einem Steam-Update über 100.000 Nutzer mit allerlei Schusswaffen, Brecheisen und physikalischen Tricks durch die surreale Welt gekämpft.

Neben dem Ausbügeln diverser Bugs arbeite man u.a. an einem Checkpoint-System innerhalb der Levels, dessen Fehlen auch uns im Test störte. Legte man eine Erholungspause ein und verließ das Spiel, stieg man oft ein ganzes Stückchen früher wieder ein.

Die Entwickler freuen sich natürlich darüber, dass ihr Spiel gut angenommen wurde und wollen es entsprechend im Laufe dieses Jahres unterstützen - wie genau, werde noch ausgetüftelt. In Aussicht gestellt werden z.B. zusätzliche Modi, Herausforderungen, Sandbox-Umgebungen, eine Testkammer aus Youtube-Videos, Schusswaffen und Nahkampfwaffen (Vorschläge der Community erwünscht!). Boneworks unterstützt die PC-Headsets Index, Vive, WMR, Rift (S) sowie die per Kabel mit dem PC verbundene Oculus Quest.



"New Content

While we didn't plan on anything other than bug fixes pre-January, we wanted to at least leave you with a couple of easy ones to enjoy in Sandbox over the holiday.

  • Destructible Wood Crate spawn unlock is hidden in MythOS, reclaim it to spawn crates
  • Indestructible Crate spawn unlock is hidden
  • Cardboard box spawn unlock is hidden
  • Everyone's favorite sock monkey is reclaimable and spawnable


Upcoming Content

Starting in January we'll be updating the game with additional content for you to enjoy. We'll detail more in the new year as it begins to roll out, but for now, a quick list of things that we're thinking about (not all for January, just in general). As always, please only buy the game as is, any and all future content is subject to change as we use our best discretion to decide how to curate Boneworks.

  • Additional Arena modes and challenges
  • New Sandbox environments
  • The Test Chambers seen in development videos
  • New guns along with specialized content to try out and unlock the guns with
  • New melee weapons (suggestions are welcome in the comments below)
  • New tools (we can confirm the Board Gun's existence since it was discovered by Lava Gang)
  • Collectible display case
  • The Hover Junker will be uncaged
  • Lots and lots of VR physics


Please be respectful of our need for a holiday break, look forward to a crazy 2020,
Brandon

Patch Notes

UPDATE 0.1.1 - 12/11/2019

-BUG FIXES-
  • FIXED: Hand Track drop
  • FIXED: WMR defaults
  • FIXED: Cosmos defaults
  • FIXED: Slow jump fly bug
  • FIXED: Paletjack flight bug
  • FIXED: Weapon wall not destroying weapons
  • FIXED: Scoped rifle should unlock in sandbox
  • FIXED: Crashing on grips
  • FIXED: Dying in gravity fields
  • FIXED: Spawn gun reclaimable
  • FIXED: BigPrize Monomat consumes 10x rate
  • FIXED: Grabbing through Monomat glass
  • FIXED: Arena mode save bug

    -ADJUSTED-
  • ADJUSTED: Key visibility in Tower
  • ADJUSTED: Level Ammo total possible shown
  • ADJUSTED: Text adjustments
  • ADJUSTED: Museum decals
  • ADJUSTED: Streets decals
  • ADJUSTED: Grips in various levels
  • ADJUSTED: Climb in Warehouse
  • ADJUSTED: Button count in Museum

    UPDATE 0.1.2 - 12/21/2019
    - BUG FIXES -
  • FIXED: Monomat launch/warp bug
  • FIXED: Cylinder grip target causing extra bounce while climbing
  • FIXED: Balloon gun is slottable
  • FIXED: Prevent repeat save if settings are the same
  • FIXED: Shelf in warehouse
  • FIXED: PILL vending machine art
  • FIXED: Spelling mistakes
  • FIXED: Katana spawn
  • FIXED: Big Headset capsule spawn
  • FIXED: OmniMen capsule spawn
  • FIXED: Null Corrupt capsule spawn
  • FIXED: WMR Grip friction and left hand offset.

    -ADDED FEATURES / ITEMS-
  • ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible wood crate
  • ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible indestructible wood crate
  • ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible cardboard box
  • ADDED: Joystick mirroring
  • ADDED: Belt Left/Right placement
  • ADDED: Haptic intensity setting
  • ADDED: UI for switching joystick side
  • ADDED: UI for switching belt side
  • ADDED: UI for modifying haptic value
  • ADDED: Save file backup (futureproofing)

    -MINOR ADJUSTMENTS-
  • ADJUSTED: Breakroom
  • ADJUSTED: Throneroom
  • ADJUSTED: Tower
  • ADJUSTED: Museum
  • ADJUSTED: Streets
  • ADJUSTED: TimeTower
  • ADJUSTED: Main Menu
  • ADJUSTED: Subway

    -SANDBOX NOTES-
  • ADDED: Temporary mortal/immortal button setter
  • ADDED: Temporary ammo dispenser
  • ADDED: Majority of collectibles spawn on entry

    Known Issues
  • Saving mid level in campaign
  • Latest AMD drivers causing rendering issue. Revert to GPU 19.12.1 drivers until their upcoming fix.
  • Texture resolution setting is needed for 3GB VRAM GPU's
  • A way to select ammo type for Monomat
  • Rare abnormal performance on high end machines
  • Lots of minor bugs


    • -DEV NOTE FROM ALEX-
    Thank you to everyone for having patience with us at launch as we update and adjust the game. We can’t wait to get onto additional content and fun features. Extra thanks to the folks in the public test branch helping to certify that our changes and updates work as intended! You can always expect to find patch notes displayed on the main menu board as well as the Steam discussion board. Our known issue list of additional changes and bug fixes is still very long, we will be working on everything as fast as we can!"
    Quelle: Steam

