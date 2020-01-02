Boneworks: 100.000 Verkäufe und Ausblick auf neue Inhalte, Umgebungen und Waffen - 4Players.de



Destructible Wood Crate spawn unlock is hidden in MythOS, reclaim it to spawn crates

Indestructible Crate spawn unlock is hidden

Cardboard box spawn unlock is hidden

Everyone's favorite sock monkey is reclaimable and spawnable

Upcoming Content



Additional Arena modes and challenges

New Sandbox environments

The Test Chambers seen in development videos

New guns along with specialized content to try out and unlock the guns with

New melee weapons (suggestions are welcome in the comments below)

New tools (we can confirm the Board Gun's existence since it was discovered by Lava Gang)

Collectible display case

The Hover Junker will be uncaged

Lots and lots of VR physics

Patch Notes

UPDATE 0.1.1 - 12/11/2019

FIXED: Hand Track drop FIXED: WMR defaults FIXED: Cosmos defaults FIXED: Slow jump fly bug FIXED: Paletjack flight bug FIXED: Weapon wall not destroying weapons FIXED: Scoped rifle should unlock in sandbox FIXED: Crashing on grips FIXED: Dying in gravity fields FIXED: Spawn gun reclaimable FIXED: BigPrize Monomat consumes 10x rate FIXED: Grabbing through Monomat glass FIXED: Arena mode save bug



-ADJUSTED- ADJUSTED: Key visibility in Tower ADJUSTED: Level Ammo total possible shown ADJUSTED: Text adjustments ADJUSTED: Museum decals ADJUSTED: Streets decals ADJUSTED: Grips in various levels ADJUSTED: Climb in Warehouse ADJUSTED: Button count in Museum



UPDATE 0.1.2 - 12/21/2019

- BUG FIXES - FIXED: Monomat launch/warp bug FIXED: Cylinder grip target causing extra bounce while climbing FIXED: Balloon gun is slottable FIXED: Prevent repeat save if settings are the same FIXED: Shelf in warehouse FIXED: PILL vending machine art FIXED: Spelling mistakes FIXED: Katana spawn FIXED: Big Headset capsule spawn FIXED: OmniMen capsule spawn FIXED: Null Corrupt capsule spawn FIXED: WMR Grip friction and left hand offset.



-ADDED FEATURES / ITEMS- ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible wood crate ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible indestructible wood crate ADDED: (Capsule) Collectible cardboard box ADDED: Joystick mirroring ADDED: Belt Left/Right placement ADDED: Haptic intensity setting ADDED: UI for switching joystick side ADDED: UI for switching belt side ADDED: UI for modifying haptic value ADDED: Save file backup (futureproofing)



-MINOR ADJUSTMENTS- ADJUSTED: Breakroom ADJUSTED: Throneroom ADJUSTED: Tower ADJUSTED: Museum ADJUSTED: Streets ADJUSTED: TimeTower ADJUSTED: Main Menu ADJUSTED: Subway



-SANDBOX NOTES- ADDED: Temporary mortal/immortal button setter ADDED: Temporary ammo dispenser ADDED: Majority of collectibles spawn on entry



Known Issues Saving mid level in campaign Latest AMD drivers causing rendering issue. Revert to GPU 19.12.1 drivers until their upcoming fix. Texture resolution setting is needed for 3GB VRAM GPU's A way to select ammo type for Monomat Rare abnormal performance on high end machines Lots of minor bugs



-DEV NOTE FROM ALEX-

Thank you to everyone for having patience with us at launch as we update and adjust the game. We can’t wait to get onto additional content and fun features. Extra thanks to the folks in the public test branch helping to certify that our changes and updates work as intended! You can always expect to find patch notes displayed on the main menu board as well as the Steam discussion board. Our known issue list of additional changes and bug fixes is still very long, we will be working on everything as fast as we can!"