Ultrakill: Old-School-Shooter trifft auf Devil May Cry und viel Pixelblut + Demo

Features:
- "Use your many movement abilities to stay mobile and avoid the relentless attacks of the dead, demons and other machines.
- Destroy them with an arsenal of incredibly powerful weapons, each with multiple available variations.
- Soak yourself in their blood to regain health and keep fighting.
- Kill fast and with SSStyle to rack up combos and gain points that can be used on weapon variations between missions.
- Master the many levels to achieve high ranks and take on unique optional challenges.
- Explore the varied and unique campaign environments inspired by Dante's Inferno to find plentiful hidden secrets"
