 

Ultrakill: Old-School-Shooter trifft auf Devil May Cry und viel Pixelblut + Demo

Ultrakill
Entwickler: Arsi "Hakita" Patala
Publisher: New Blood Interactive
Release:
Q3 2020
von ,

Ultrakill (Shooter) von New Blood Interactive
Ultrakill (Shooter) von New Blood Interactive - Bildquelle: New Blood Interactive
Mit Ultrakill ist ein Old-School-Shooter angekündigt worden, der klassische Shooter wie Quake oder Doom (2016) mit Devil May Cry verschmelzen soll. Das Spiel von Arsi "Hakita" Patala und New Blood Interactive wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen. Eine Demo kann bei Steam oder von der Website DevilMayQuake.com runtergeladen werden.

Features:
  • "Use your many movement abilities to stay mobile and avoid the relentless attacks of the dead, demons and other machines.
  • Destroy them with an arsenal of incredibly powerful weapons, each with multiple available variations.
  • Soak yourself in their blood to regain health and keep fighting.
  • Kill fast and with SSStyle to rack up combos and gain points that can be used on weapon variations between missions.
  • Master the many levels to achieve high ranks and take on unique optional challenges.
  • Explore the varied and unique campaign environments inspired by Dante's Inferno to find plentiful hidden secrets"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung


Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)

Screenshot - Ultrakill (PC)


