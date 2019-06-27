 

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble: Japanische Rundentaktik auf Switch und PC gestartet - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler:
Publisher: Area 35
Release:
11.07.2019
11.07.2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection [PC] - 8,88 (Gamesplanet)
  • Rocksmith® 2014 Edition – Remastered [PC] - 7,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Decay - The Mare [PC] - 0,90 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Origins [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Painkiller Complete Pack [PC] - 11,40 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble - Japanische Rundentaktik auf Switch und PC gestartet

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Strategie) von Area 35
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Strategie) von Area 35 - Bildquelle: Area 35
Aktualisierung vom 12. Juli 2019, 08:50 Uhr:

Inzwischen hat Area 35 Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble für PC und Switch veröffentlicht. Auf Steam und im eShop wird aktuell ein Launch-Rabatt von 15 Prozent gewährt (11,89 Euro statt 13,99 Euro). Hier der offizielle Trailer zum Verkaufsstart:



Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 27. Juni 2019, 09:12 Uhr:

Area 35 wird seine japanisch geprägte Runden-Strategie Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble am 11. Juli 2019 für Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam) veröffentlichen. Der Tiny-Metal-Nachfolger soll neben einer neuen Kriegsgeschichte mit 39 Kampagneneinsätzen mehr als 23 Einheitentypen und 77 Skirmish-Karten umfassen, von denen 21 auch für Mehrspielergefechte zur Verfügung stehen werden.

Für das Art Design konnte man Masayoshi Nishimura (Octopath Traveler) und für die Sprachaufnahmen Kenji Tsuda (Death Stranding) gewinnen. Für den Soundtrack zeichnet Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, Steins;Gate) verantwortlich. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website und im folgenden Video:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)

Quelle: Area 35

Kommentare

Mustafa2 schrieb am
Die haben für den ersten Teil den versprochenen Multiplayer Modus nicht rausgebracht, deswegen werde ich die diesmal nicht unterstützen
LePie schrieb am
Wie ich sehe, waren die Einnahmen aus der Kickstarterkampagne gut angelegt.
schrieb am