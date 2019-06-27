Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble: Japanische Rundentaktik auf Switch und PC gestartet - 4Players.de

Aktualisierung vom 12. Juli 2019, 08:50 Uhr:
Inzwischen hat Area 35 Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
für PC und Switch veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
und im eShop
wird aktuell ein Launch-Rabatt von 15 Prozent gewährt (11,89 Euro statt 13,99 Euro). Hier der offizielle Trailer zum Verkaufsstart:
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 27. Juni 2019, 09:12 Uhr:
Area 35 wird seine japanisch geprägte Runden-Strategie Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
am 11. Juli 2019 für Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam
) veröffentlichen. Der Tiny-Metal
-Nachfolger soll neben einer neuen Kriegsgeschichte mit 39 Kampagneneinsätzen mehr als 23 Einheitentypen und 77 Skirmish-Karten umfassen, von denen 21 auch für Mehrspielergefechte zur Verfügung stehen werden.
Für das Art Design konnte man Masayoshi Nishimura (Octopath Traveler
) und für die Sprachaufnahmen Kenji Tsuda (Death Stranding
) gewinnen. Für den Soundtrack zeichnet Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna
, Lost Sphear
, Steins;Gate
) verantwortlich. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website
und im folgenden Video:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)