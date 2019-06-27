Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble: Japanische Rundentaktik startet Mitte Juli auf Switch und PC - 4Players.de

 

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler:
Publisher: Area 35
Release:
11.07.2019
11.07.2019
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble - Japanische Rundentaktik startet Mitte Juli auf Switch und PC

Area 35 wird seine japanisch geprägte Runden-Strategie Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble am 11. Juli 2019 für Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam) veröffentlichen. Der Tiny-Metal-Nachfolger soll neben einer neuen Kriegsgeschichte mit 39 Kampagneneinsätzen mehr als 23 Einheitentypen und 77 Skirmish-Karten umfassen, von denen 21 auch für Mehrspielergefechte zur Verfügung stehen werden.

Für das Art Design konnte man Masayoshi Nishimura (Octopath Traveler) und für die Sprachaufnahmen Kenji Tsuda (Death Stranding) gewinnen. Für den Soundtrack zeichnet Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, Steins;Gate) verantwortlich. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website und im folgenden Video:

Quelle: Area 35

