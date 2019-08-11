Stadia: Nächste Connect-Ausgabe mit Spiele-Fokus vor der gamescom - 4Players.de

 

Stadia
Service
Entwickler: Google
Publisher: Google
Google: Nächste Stadia-Connect-Ausgabe mit Spiele-Fokus angekündigt

Direkt vor der gamescom-Eröffnungsshow (Opening Night Live; ab 20:00 Uhr) wird Google die nächste Ausgabe von Stadia Connect ausstrahlen, bei der es diesmal ausschließlich um Spiele gehen soll. Am 19. August soll es ab 19:00 Uhr losgehen. Google verspricht die bisher "größte Show". Neue Trailer und Hinter-den-Kulissen-Einblicke sind geplant. Google Stadia wird auf der Messe in Köln ebenfalls präsentiert.


Bei dem Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia von Google wird man bekanntlich Zugriff auf Spiele haben, die man auf eben dieser Plattform gekauft hat. Dies gilt vor allem für Nutzer von Stadia Base (kostenlos; keine Abo-Gebühr), wobei dieses Angebot erst im nächsten Jahr verfügbar sein wird (maximal 1080p-Auflösung mit 60 fps und Stereo-Sound). Nutzer von Stadia Pro (9,99 Euro pro Monat; 4K, HDR, 60 fps und 5.1 Surround; Start: November 2019) erhalten darüber hinaus noch Zugriff auf eine kostenlose Spiele-Bibliothek, die u. a. Destiny 2: The Collection umfassen wird. Weitere kostenlose Spiele sollen folgen.

