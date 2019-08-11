Stadia: Nächste Connect-Ausgabe mit Spiele-Fokus vor der gamescom - 4Players.de

Let’s do it again. On 8/19, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. Tune in at 10AM PDT / 7PM CEST for all the details - then come get hands-on with the future of gaming for yourself at our #Gamescom booth! https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/H0ILSxki8r
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) August 6, 2019
Bei dem Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia von Google wird man bekanntlich Zugriff auf Spiele haben, die man auf eben dieser Plattform gekauft hat. Dies gilt vor allem für Nutzer von Stadia Base (kostenlos; keine Abo-Gebühr), wobei dieses Angebot erst im nächsten Jahr verfügbar sein wird (maximal 1080p-Auflösung mit 60 fps und Stereo-Sound). Nutzer von Stadia Pro (9,99 Euro pro Monat; 4K, HDR, 60 fps und 5.1 Surround; Start: November 2019) erhalten darüber hinaus noch Zugriff auf eine kostenlose Spiele-Bibliothek, die u. a. Destiny 2: The Collection umfassen wird. Weitere kostenlose Spiele sollen folgen.
