Stadia: Launch-Lineup wächst auf 22 Spiele - 4Players.de

Stadia
Service
Entwickler: Google
Publisher: Google
Nachrichten

Stadia: Launch-Lineup wächst auf 22 Spiele

Stadia (Service) von Google
Stadia (Service) von Google - Bildquelle: Google
Das Launch-Lineup für Google Stadia wächst von den ursprünglich angekündigten 12 Spielen (siehe News) auf 22 Titel. Das hat Geoff Keighley über Twitter gemeldet und bezieht sich auf eine Mitteilung von Google. Demnach stehen für den Streamingservice zum Start folgende Spiele im Launch-Lineup zur Verfügung:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid 2019
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider 2013
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Google Stadia geht am 19. November ans Netz.

Letztes aktuelles Video: What is Stadia and How It Works

Quelle: Twitter, Resetera

