 

Stadia: Nächste Ausgabe von "Stadia Connect" am 28. April

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Stadia
Service
Entwickler: Google
Publisher: Google
Release:
19.11.2019
Test: Stadia

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Anno 1800 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Standard Edition [PC] - 41,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation [PC] - 16,80 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dark Souls 3 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Stadia Connect: Nächste Ausgabe von "Stadia Connect" am 28. April

Stadia (Service) von Google
Stadia (Service) von Google - Bildquelle: Google
Google hat eine neue Ausgabe von "Stadia Connect" angekündigt. Die Video-Präsentation wird am 28. April um 18 Uhr auf YouTube ausgestrahlt. Es sollen "einige neue Spiele für Stadia vorgestellt werden", heißt es lediglich.


Seit wenigen Tagen ist auch Moto GP 20 auf Stadia verfügbar. Außerdem sollen Kona und Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris im Laufe des Jahres auf der Game-Streaming-Plattform von Google erhältlich sein.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Stadia und der neue Krieg der Spiele

Quelle: Google

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am