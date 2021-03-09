Samurai Shodown: Offenbar ungeplanter Frühstart für Next-Gen-Patch auf Xbox Series X

At this point in time, the Xbox X|S Smart Delivery support update and latest Samurai Shodown (ab 15,99 bei kaufen) Ver.2.10 patch, which were both set to launch on March 16th, have both been released early.
We are currently investigating the reason behind this early release. pic.twitter.com/OYaCuJ8jGl
— SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) March 9, 2021
Both the Xbox X|S version of SAMURAI SHODOWN and the Season Pass 3 DLC character CHAM CHAM will be launching on March 16th.
We are terribly sorry for any and all confusion this has caused. Thank you.#SNK #Xbox #SamSho
— SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) March 9, 2021
