 

Samurai Shodown: Offenbar ungeplanter Frühstart für Next-Gen-Patch auf Xbox Series X

Samurai Shodown
Samurai Shodown: Offenbar ungeplanter Frühstart für Next-Gen-Patch auf Xbox Series X

Offenbar hat man bei SNK den Next-Gen-Patch Version 2.10 und das dazugehörige Update zur Unterstützung von Smart Delivery etwas vorschnell veröffentlicht. Auf Twitter schreibt der Hersteller, dass man derzeit untersucht, wie und warum es zu der verfühten Veröffentlichung kommen konnte. Ursprünglich vorgesehen war der 16. März, an dem die Version für Xbox Series X|S zusammen mit dem Season Pass 3 und dem DLC-Charakter Cham Cham veröffentlicht werden sollte. Man entschuldigt sich für das Durcheinander und betont, dass man weiter am 16. März für den Release der Umsetzung für Xbox Series X|S festhalten will, wo am leistungsfähigeren Modell eine Bildrate von bis zu 120fps in Aussicht gestellt wurde.



Quelle: Twitter / SNK
