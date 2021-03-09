Samurai Shodown: Offenbar ungeplanter Frühstart für Next-Gen-Patch auf Xbox Series X





At this point in time, the Xbox X|S Smart Delivery support update and latest Samurai Shodown (ab 15,99 bei kaufen) Ver.2.10 patch, which were both set to launch on March 16th, have both been released early.



We are currently investigating the reason behind this early release. pic.twitter.com/OYaCuJ8jGl



— SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) March 9, 2021





Both the Xbox X|S version of SAMURAI SHODOWN and the Season Pass 3 DLC character CHAM CHAM will be launching on March 16th.



We are terribly sorry for any and all confusion this has caused. Thank you.#SNK #Xbox #SamSho



— SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) March 9, 2021

Offenbar hat man bei SNK den Next-Gen-Patch Version 2.10 und das dazugehörige Update zur Unterstützung von Smart Delivery etwas vorschnell veröffentlicht. Auf Twitter schreibt der Hersteller, dass man derzeit untersucht, wie und warum es zu der verfühten Veröffentlichung kommen konnte. Ursprünglich vorgesehen war der 16. März, an dem die Version für Xbox Series X|S zusammen mit dem Season Pass 3 und dem DLC-Charakter Cham Cham veröffentlicht werden sollte. Man entschuldigt sich für das Durcheinander und betont, dass man weiter am 16. März für den Release der Umsetzung für Xbox Series X|S festhalten will, wo am leistungsfähigeren Modell eine Bildrate von bis zu 120fps in Aussicht gestellt wurde.Letztes aktuelles Video: Cham Cham DLCCharakter