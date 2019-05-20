Conglomerate 451: Cyberpunk-Dungeon-Crawler startet am 23. Mai in Steams Early Access - 4Players.de

Versprochen werden aufrüstbare Waffen und Rüstungen sowie Körperimplantate, das Erforschen neuer Technologien, prozedural generierte Dungeons und Missionen, Hacking, chronische Verletzungen und Permadeath.
"Set in a city overrun with corrupt corporations, assemble a squad of cloned agents in a bid to restore order to sector 451. From altering your agents’ DNA and installing ability-granting neural implants, to equipping them with powerful cyberlimbs and literally hacking the world around you mid-conflict, you’ll need to take every advantage you can get. Not only will agents lost in battle lose all their previous progress, starting again as a fresh clone, but even basic wounds can have a lasting impact on your agents, evolving into permanent disadvantages.
Key Features:
- Classic dungeon crawling - Face your enemies in a cyberpunk take on classic, turn-based dungeon crawling gameplay by choosing the best strategy, taking advantage of their weak points and making the most out of your agents' skills
- Manage your resources - Make use of your own personal R&D department to research advanced technology, unlocking new features, powers and options for progression
- More than just body mods - In addition to upgrading weapon and armor proficiencies, augment your body with interchangeable cyber implants that completely change your agent’s skills and utility
- Pain and Trauma system - Even the smallest wounds can have a lasting impact. By taking damage in combat, agents risk generating permanent Traumas that will follow them between missions
- Procedural cyber dungeons - Experience the dungeon crawling you love, mixed with future technology as you take on procedurally-generated dungeons and missions
- If you die in the game... - Each mission could be your last thanks to agent permadeath. Consider every move, because if an agent dies in battle, they will be lost forever
- Hack the world - Enter cyberspace mid-mission and hack your way ahead of the competition to get crucial intel and give yourself the advantage"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer