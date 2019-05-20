Conglomerate 451: Cyberpunk-Dungeon-Crawler startet in Steams Early Access - 4Players.de

Inzwischen haben 1C Entertainment und RuneHeads die Early-Access-Fassung ihres Cyberpunk-Dungeon-Crawlers Conglomerate 451 auf Steam veröffentlicht. Die Fertigstellung soll zirka sechs bis acht Monate in Anspruch nehmen. Bis zum 30. Mai 2019 wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt (14,39 Euro statt 15,99 Euro).
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 20. Mai 2019, 13:36 Uhr:
RuneHeads und 1C Entertainment haben verkündet, dass der Cyberpunk-Dungeon-Crawler Conglomerate 451 für den PC am 23. Mai auf Steam in den Early Access startet. Das grid-basierte 3D-Rollenspiel mit Roguelike-Elementen soll noch 2019 in finaler Form erscheinen.
Versprochen werden aufrüstbare Waffen und Rüstungen sowie Körperimplantate, das Erforschen neuer Technologien, prozedural generierte Dungeons und Missionen, Hacking, chronische Verletzungen und Permadeath.
"Set in a city overrun with corrupt corporations, assemble a squad of cloned agents in a bid to restore order to sector 451. From altering your agents’ DNA and installing ability-granting neural implants, to equipping them with powerful cyberlimbs and literally hacking the world around you mid-conflict, you’ll need to take every advantage you can get. Not only will agents lost in battle lose all their previous progress, starting again as a fresh clone, but even basic wounds can have a lasting impact on your agents, evolving into permanent disadvantages.
Key Features:
- Classic dungeon crawling - Face your enemies in a cyberpunk take on classic, turn-based dungeon crawling gameplay by choosing the best strategy, taking advantage of their weak points and making the most out of your agents' skills
- Manage your resources - Make use of your own personal R&D department to research advanced technology, unlocking new features, powers and options for progression
- More than just body mods - In addition to upgrading weapon and armor proficiencies, augment your body with interchangeable cyber implants that completely change your agent’s skills and utility
- Pain and Trauma system - Even the smallest wounds can have a lasting impact. By taking damage in combat, agents risk generating permanent Traumas that will follow them between missions
- Procedural cyber dungeons - Experience the dungeon crawling you love, mixed with future technology as you take on procedurally-generated dungeons and missions
- If you die in the game... - Each mission could be your last thanks to agent permadeath. Consider every move, because if an agent dies in battle, they will be lost forever
- Hack the world - Enter cyberspace mid-mission and hack your way ahead of the competition to get crucial intel and give yourself the advantage"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer