Conglomerate 451: Wird den Early Access im Februar verlassen

Ähnlich wie in Vaporum bewegt man sich in Conglomerate 451 über eine in Kästchen unterteilte Welt. Als Geschäftsführer einer Spezialeinheit soll man dabei korrputen Unternehmen den Garaus machen, während prozedural erstellte Schauplätze für Abwechslung sorgen. Verletzungen sind dauerhaft und gestorbene Agenten gehen dauerhaft verloren. Um das zu verhindern, könnte man ihnen Drogen geben, was aber selbstverständlich Nebenwirkungen mit sich bringt.
- Manage your resources - Make use of your own personal R&D department to research advanced technology, unlocking new features, powers and options for progression
- More than just body mods - In addition to upgrading weapon and armor proficiencies, augment your body with interchangeable cyber implants that completely change your agent’s skills and utility
- Pain and Trauma system - Even the smallest wounds can have a lasting impact. By taking damage in combat, agents risk generating permanent Traumas that will follow them between missions
- Story or Endless Mode - It's your choice. The Story Mode brings you in a world filled by events and a war with corrupted Corporations and their propaganda. In the Endless Mode, the game will create endless content for you
- Perks and Mutations - Your agents can acquire special skills (Perks) and obtain Mutations
- Drugs and Disorders - buy synthetic drugs to temporarily empower your agents, with the risk that they develop Mental Disorders
- Procedural cyber dungeons - Experience the dungeon crawling you love, mixed with future technology as you take on procedurally-generated dungeons and missions
- If you die in the game... - Each mission could be your last thanks to agent permadeath. Consider every move, because if an agent dies in battle, they will be lost forever
- Hack the world - Enter cyberspace mid-mission and hack your way ahead of the competition to get crucial intel and give yourself the advantage
- Collectables and Achievements - find collectables around the dungeons and bring them to the Collector to discover the truth
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early-Access-Trailer