 

Beyond a Steel Sky: Konsolen-Umsetzungen des Adventures haben einen Termin im November

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Beyond A Steel Sky: Konsolen-Umsetzungen des Adventures haben einen Termin im November

Beyond a Steel Sky (Adventure) von Revolution Software / Microids / astragon
Beyond a Steel Sky (Adventure) von Revolution Software / Microids / astragon - Bildquelle: Revolution Software / Microids / astragon
Charles Cecils Cyberpunk-Adventure Beyond a Steel Sky (ab 26,99 bei kaufen) , die Fortsetzung des Klassikers Beneath A Steel Sky von 1993, hat einen Termin für seine Konsolen-Umgetzungen bekommen. Revolution Software wird die Fassungen für PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One (X) und Nintendo Switch am 30. November bereitstellen.

Die Konsolen-Veröffentlichungen sind sowohl digital als auch auf physischen Datenträgern geplant. Zu Letzteren erläutert der für den Vertrieb zuständige französische Publisher Microids diverse Sammler-Editionen:

"The Beyond a Steel Book Edition contains:

  •     An Exclusive Steelbook® featuring comic artwork from Dave Gibbons
  •     The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch
  •     The game’s Original Soundtrack (digital format)
  •     A Sticker Sheet


Here is the content of the Utopia Edition:

  •      A Unique Collector’s Box
  •     An Exclusive Hologram Lamp
  •     An Exclusive Steelbook® featuring comic artwork from Dave Gibbons
  •     A 50-page Mini Artbook
  •     The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch
  •     The game’s Original Soundtrack (digital format)
  •      5 Holo-ad Cards
  •      Exchangeable Dog Tags (keychain & necklace)
  •     A Sticker Sheet
  •      An Enamel Pin
  •      2 XXL Premium Stickers

***

And there’s more!


Participating retailers will offer a set of exclusive bonuses for all retail pre-orders, including:

  •     An exclusive physical Foster Enamel Pin
  •      A 50-page digital Artbook
  •      2 Comics from Dave Gibbons (in digital format)

*Bonuses available for pre-orders at participating retailers and locations. See retailers for availability and details."

Beyond A Steel Sky erschien im Juni 2020 zunächst für Apple Arcade. Einen Monat später folgten Umsetzungen für PC, Linux und Mac.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer Deutsch


Quelle: Microids
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 179,00 ● Ring Fit Adventure 64,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am