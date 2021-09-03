Beyond a Steel Sky: Konsolen-Umsetzungen des Adventures haben einen Termin im November

Die Konsolen-Veröffentlichungen sind sowohl digital als auch auf physischen Datenträgern geplant. Zu Letzteren erläutert der für den Vertrieb zuständige französische Publisher Microids diverse Sammler-Editionen:
"The Beyond a Steel Book Edition contains:
- An Exclusive Steelbook® featuring comic artwork from Dave Gibbons
- The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch
- The game’s Original Soundtrack (digital format)
- A Sticker Sheet
Here is the content of the Utopia Edition:
- A Unique Collector’s Box
- An Exclusive Hologram Lamp
- An Exclusive Steelbook® featuring comic artwork from Dave Gibbons
- A 50-page Mini Artbook
- The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch
- The game’s Original Soundtrack (digital format)
- 5 Holo-ad Cards
- Exchangeable Dog Tags (keychain & necklace)
- A Sticker Sheet
- An Enamel Pin
- 2 XXL Premium Stickers
And there’s more!
Participating retailers will offer a set of exclusive bonuses for all retail pre-orders, including:
- An exclusive physical Foster Enamel Pin
- A 50-page digital Artbook
- 2 Comics from Dave Gibbons (in digital format)
*Bonuses available for pre-orders at participating retailers and locations. See retailers for availability and details."
Beyond A Steel Sky erschien im Juni 2020 zunächst für Apple Arcade. Einen Monat später folgten Umsetzungen für PC, Linux und Mac.
