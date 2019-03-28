Swords of Gargantua: VR-Schwertkampf lädt zur geschlossenen Beta - 4Players.de





Screenshot - Swords of Gargantua (HTCVive) Screenshot - Swords of Gargantua (HTCVive) Screenshot - Swords of Gargantua (HTCVive) Screenshot - Swords of Gargantua (HTCVive) Screenshot - Swords of Gargantua (HTCVive)



Dank "hyperrealistischer" und haptischer Umsetzung soll sich der für Rift, Vive und Windows Mixed Reality erhältliche Online-Schwertkampf sich sehr authentisch anfühlen - inklusive Crossplatform-Unterstützung. Ein Release ist







"For this beta, the company will be accepting a larger pool of testers, and all accepted testers who share their feedback through a provided survey, will be given the opportunity to have their name added to the credits as a Closed Beta Tester. Interessierte VR-Schwertkämpfer können sich ab sofort im offiziellen Discord-Auftritt von Swords of Gargantua für die geschlossene Beta bewerben: Das haben Entwickler Yomuneco und Publisher gumi gestern verkündet. Der auf Steam geplante Testlauf dauert vom heutigen Donnerstag bis zum Sonntag, 7. April.Dank "hyperrealistischer" und haptischer Umsetzung soll sich der für Rift, Vive und Windows Mixed Reality erhältliche Online-Schwertkampf sich sehr authentisch anfühlen - inklusive Crossplatform-Unterstützung. Ein Release ist laut Steam "bald" geplant."For this beta, the company will be accepting a larger pool of testers, and all accepted testers who share their feedback through a provided survey, will be given the opportunity to have their name added to the credits as a Closed Beta Tester.

- New combo system that amplifies your damage after a successful block, dodge or parry.

- More weapons to fight with – a Samurai sword and Club!