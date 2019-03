Little Orpheus: Dear-Esther-Macher arbeiten an Mystery-Titel für Apple Arcade - 4Players.de

Die Website der Entwickler wiederum beschreibe das Spiel aktuell als "Westentaschen-Epos in glorreichem Technicolor", so Gamerevolution.com. Plattformen sind iOS und Mac - wie offenbar immer bei Apples kommendem Abo-Service. Das Magazin hat auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Account zudem folgende mythologische Anspielung "Maly Semyachik"gefunden, die es folgendermaßen interprätiert:



"Maly Semyachik is a volcano in the far east of Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. (...) The game’s name is itself a reference to the Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice. Orpheus fell in love with and married, Eurydice. She died sometime later, and Orpheus sang his grief with his lyre. (...) After meeting with Hades, he sang his sorrows and managed to convince Hades to let him take Eurydice out of the underworld. Hades’ only condition was that he was not to look at Eurydice until they left the underworld. Of course, Orpheus lost faith that Eurydice was with him, and he turned to see her before leaving the underworld. Hades whisked her back among the dead, trapping her forever."