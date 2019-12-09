 

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris: Wird am 22. Mai 2020 erscheinen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Release:
22.05.2020
22.05.2020
22.05.2020
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 [PC] - 45,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Outer Worlds [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Monster Hunter: World [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris wird am 22. Mai 2020 erscheinen

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Bandai Namco Entertainment hat den Releasetermin von Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris bestätigt. Das Anime-Rollenspiel wird am 22. Mai 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Switch erscheinen.

Es greift den aktuellen Handlungsbogen des Sword-Art-Online-Animes auf: "Das Spiel erzählt die Geschichte von Kirito und Eugeo, die versuchen, ihre lang verschollene Freundin Alice wiederzufinden. Auf ihrer Reise durch die Unterwelt treffen sie auf niemals zuvor gesehene Areale wie Mildea Plains oder Vizeah Valle und eine Reihe von Feinden, darunter die angsteinflößenden Krieger der Kathedrale, die Integrity Knights. Die folgenden drei Krieger werden Teil des Spiels sein: Fanatio Synthesis Two, Deusolbert Synthesis Seven und Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-one."

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris erscheint mit japanischer und englischer Sprachausgabe, inklusive deutscher Untertitel. Vorbesteller erhalten bei ausgewählten Händlern ein DLC-Paket mit vier Kostümen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC)



Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am