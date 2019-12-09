Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris: Wird am 22. Mai 2020 erscheinen - 4Players.de

Bandai Namco Entertainment hat den Releasetermin von Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
bestätigt. Das Anime-Rollenspiel wird am 22. Mai 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Switch erscheinen.
Es greift den aktuellen Handlungsbogen des Sword-Art-Online-Animes auf: "Das Spiel erzählt die Geschichte von Kirito und Eugeo, die versuchen, ihre lang verschollene Freundin Alice wiederzufinden. Auf ihrer Reise durch die Unterwelt treffen sie auf niemals zuvor gesehene Areale wie Mildea Plains oder Vizeah Valle und eine Reihe von Feinden, darunter die angsteinflößenden Krieger der Kathedrale, die Integrity Knights. Die folgenden drei Krieger werden Teil des Spiels sein: Fanatio Synthesis Two, Deusolbert Synthesis Seven und Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-one."
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris erscheint mit japanischer und englischer Sprachausgabe, inklusive deutscher Untertitel. Vorbesteller erhalten bei ausgewählten Händlern ein DLC-Paket mit vier Kostümen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer
