Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace: Kickstarter fürs Brettspiel startet im Frühjahr - 4Players.de

Nach Brettspielen zu Dark Souls, Resident Evil 2 und Horizon Zero Dawn will Steamforged Games auch Devil May Cry verbrettern: In Zusammenarbeit mit Capcom entsteht derzeit Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace , dessen Finanzierung im Laufe des zweiten Quartals mit einer Kickstarter-Kampagne angeschoben werden soll.In der Rolle von Dante, Nero, Trish oder V versuchen die Spieler sich mit Kombos und dem höchsten Stil-Rang zu überbieten, so die Pressemitteilung:"Devil May Cry™: The Bloody Palace is an easy to learn, fast-paced, and dynamic experience where style counts for everything. Take control of one of Devil May Cry™’s iconic demon hunters, Dante, Nero, Trish, or even the newest addition to the series, the mysterious V. Players will be trying to outscore each other by building the most impressive attack combos and achieving the highest style rank. Featuring all of the adrenalin-fueled intensity that fans new and old will remember, we couldn’t be more thrilled for players around the world to experience our next video game adaptation for the tabletop!'As a long-time fan of Devil May Cry™ and given my background, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the team working on this board game.' Says Mat Hart, Steamforged Games’ Creative Director. 'From the beautiful sculpts through to the subtle yet dramatic depth of gameplay, we’ve captured the very theme and essence of all that is awesome about Devil May Cry™.''We are delighted to be working with the folk at Steamforged Games to bring the demons of Devil May Cry to life on players tabletops' commented Brian Ayers, Senior Brand Manager, Capcom. 'Following the recent success of the latest title in the series Devil May Cry™ 5, we believe that the brand is stronger than ever and can’t wait to see players enjoyment on playing the upcoming board game release next year'.Devil May Cry™: The Bloody Palace will be coming to Kickstarter with a downloadable rulebook as well as playthrough videos from our development team, so you can dive straight into the gameplay, and then get even more excited as we reveal game mechanics for the demon hunters, enemies, bosses, and more!Subscribe to the Steamforged Games Newsletter today to be kept up to date with the project over the coming weeks and when the project goes live. And in the meantime, get sharing and let us know how excited you are for Devil May Cry™: The Bloody Palace on our Facebook Twitter , and Instagram



Competition!