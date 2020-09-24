Feather: Meditative Vogel-Simulation flattert auf PS4 und Xbox One

Nach PC und PS4 setzt die meditative Vogel- und Flugsimulation Feather jetzt auch auf PS4 und Xbox One zum Landeanflug an. Das Entwicklerstudio Samurai Punkt hat die Umsetzungen für den 30. September datiert. Mit dem ebenfalls angekündigten Explorer Update soll nicht nur eine CrossPlay-Unterstützung Einzug halten, sondern es werden auch ein weiteres Areal, sechs neue Songs und vier zusätzliche Vögel ins Spiel integriert. Zudem gibt werden die Wetterbedingungen erweitert und die Steam-Version bietet mit dem Update eine Mac-Unterstützung.
Features:
- Experience the world from a bird’s-eye view with fluid and responsive controls.
- Explore a vast island with a dynamic weather system and day/night cycles.
- Play with friends in a seamless online multiplayer.
- Fly peacefully without enemies, combat, or threats.
- Enjoy a relaxing ambient soundtrack and sound effects by Mitchell Pasmans.
- Find 9 unique songs hidden around the island.
- Control your bird with gamepads or keyboard and mouse.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Explorer Update Trailer