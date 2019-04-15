The Pegasus Dream Tour: Sport-Rollenspiel von Hajime Tabata (Final Fantasy) zu den Paralympics angekündigt - 4Players.de

Die Paralympics bekommen ein offizielles Videospiel: Das Internationales Paralympische Komitee hat verkündet, dass sich rund 500 Tage vor der realen Wettbewerbe auch eine virtuelle Interpretation des Behindertensport-Events in Entwicklung befindet. Als Release-Termin wird 2020 angegeben, die genauen Plattformen aber noch nicht verraten.



Der frisch von Hajime Tabata (Final Fantasy) gegründete Entwickler JP GAMES habe den Titel für "verschiedene Plattformen" in Arbeit, darunter auch Smartphones. Statt eines klassischen Sportspiels handle es sich allerdings eher um ein Rollenspiel: Die Spieler treten bei den virtuellen Paralympics an, die innerhalb der Fantasy-Meropole Pegasus City veranstaltet werden:



"Here, players awaken their special abilities or “Xtra Power” in an alternate Paralympics world dynamically rendered in ways that only video games can achieve. (...)



"Here, players awaken their special abilities or "Xtra Power" in an alternate Paralympics world dynamically rendered in ways that only video games can achieve. (...)

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: 'Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, we are eager to explore innovative ways to engage with new and younger global audiences. We believe this game will help boost interest in the Paralympic Games and make it easier for people all over the world to enjoy and experience the heated atmosphere, passion and excitement of the event. The sport at the Paralympics is outstanding and helps transform attitudes towards persons with disabilities like no other event. I am really excited to see and play this game and see how the outstanding abilities of Para athletes are represented.'

Hajime Tabata, JP GAMES commented: 'This is not just an ordinary video game about sports. JP GAMES is going to represent fully the wonders that are unique to Paralympic sports in this brand-new role-playing game – a genre we excel in. With this video game, we want to contribute to the future growth of the Paralympic Games, not just as a sporting event, but as entertainment as well, with contents that we hope will have lasting value in the future.'"