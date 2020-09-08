 

SnowRunner: Season 1: Imandra-Update

SnowRunner
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

SnowRunner - Season 1: Imandra-Update

SnowRunner (Simulation) von Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment
SnowRunner (Simulation) von Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment - Bildquelle: Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment
Für SnowRunner ist die zweite Hälfte der ersten Phase vom Season Pass veröffentlicht worden. DLC- bzw. Season-Pass-Besitzer erhalten Zugang zu der neuen Imandra-Karte (Kola-Halbinsel), zu dem Fahrzeug "TUZ 108 Warthog" und der Mission "Metal Detector". Das kostenlose Update für das Hauptspiel umfasst "Trials". Diese in sich geschlossenen Herausforderungen werden auf benutzerdefinierten Karten gespielt und vergeben als Belohnung Gegenstände zur Anpassung der Fahrzeuginnenräume. Zunächst sind zwei "Trials" verfügbar. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.

New Content:
  • "[DLC] New map in Kola peninsula region - Imandra
  • [DLC] New vehicle - TUZ 108 Warthog
  • [DLC] New vehicle skin for TUZ 166
  • [DLC] New Wide Flatbed Semi-Trailer
  • [DLC] New mission addon - Metal Detector
  • [DLC] Exclusive Bobblehead - Doggy
  • New Activity: Trial maps (Ride-on King & Lost in The - Wilderness) with exclusive completion rewards (bobbleheads Joker and Masha)
  • Added interior customization (all platforms) & interior customization modding (for PC):
    -Accessories
    -Bobbleheads
    -Stickers
  • Added new contracts for Michigan region

Improvements:
  • All scout vehicles except for the TUZ 420 - Tatarin now have a crane socket on the roof
  • Can now view owned trucks' location in the player profile
  • Can now restart tasks and contracts in co-op
  • Improved dirt particles shading
  • Added active suspension for Derry Longhorn 3194
  • Small tweaks for Freightliner m916a1 steering
  • Improved steering angle for Western Star 6900 TwinSteer"

Quelle: Focus Home Interactive
SnowRunner
