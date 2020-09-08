SnowRunner: Season 1: Imandra-Update

New Content:
- "[DLC] New map in Kola peninsula region - Imandra
- [DLC] New vehicle - TUZ 108 Warthog
- [DLC] New vehicle skin for TUZ 166
- [DLC] New Wide Flatbed Semi-Trailer
- [DLC] New mission addon - Metal Detector
- [DLC] Exclusive Bobblehead - Doggy
- New Activity: Trial maps (Ride-on King & Lost in The - Wilderness) with exclusive completion rewards (bobbleheads Joker and Masha)
- Added interior customization (all platforms) & interior customization modding (for PC):
-Accessories
-Bobbleheads
-Stickers
- Added new contracts for Michigan region
Improvements:
- All scout vehicles except for the TUZ 420 - Tatarin now have a crane socket on the roof
- Can now view owned trucks' location in the player profile
- Can now restart tasks and contracts in co-op
- Improved dirt particles shading
- Added active suspension for Derry Longhorn 3194
- Small tweaks for Freightliner m916a1 steering
- Improved steering angle for Western Star 6900 TwinSteer"
