 

Goat of Duty: Ziegen-Shooter wegen Corona-Pandemie derzeit kostenlos erhältlich

Goat of Duty
Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Raiser Games
Release:
Q1 2020
Early Access:
10.07.2019
von ,

Goat of Duty: Ziegen-Shooter wegen Corona-Pandemie derzeit kostenlos erhältlich

Goat of Duty (Shooter) von Raiser Games
Goat of Duty (Shooter) von Raiser Games - Bildquelle: Raiser Games
DIe italienischen Entwickler 34BigThings und der spanische Publisher Raiser Games wollen im Hinblick auf die aktuelle Corona-Pandemie die StayAtHome-Kampagne unterstützen, weshalb ihr skurriler Ziegen-Shooter Goat of Duty vom 17. bis zum 31. März 2020 kostenlos auf Steam heruntergeladen und behalten werden kann:


Regulär kostet der seit dem 10. Juli 2019 im Early Access befindliche und bislang "sehr positiv" bewertete Multiplayer-Shooter auf Valves Download-Portal 9,99 Euro.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Launch Trailer

Quelle: 34BigThings / Raiser Games / Steam / Twitter

