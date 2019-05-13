Dream Engines: Nomad Cities: Fliegende Fantasy-Städte schweben in den Early-Access - 4Players.de

Da hat sich wohl jemand vom Roman bzw. Kinofilm Mortal Engines inspirieren lassen: Auch der Early-Access-Titel Dream Engines: Nomad Cities für Windows dreht sich um fliegende Städte. Zehren angreifende Monster-Horden zu sehr an der Energie der mühsam aufgebauten Fantasy-Stadt, lässt man sie einfach wegfliegen. Praktisch!



CO2-neutral dürfte diese Lösung zwar nicht ausfallen, sie birgt aber genügend Stoff für einen Mix aus Strategiespiel, Simulation und Überlebenskampf. Laut Entwickler Suncrash möchte man ein bis zwei Jahre in Steams Early-Access verbleiben, da sich die Zusammenarbeit mit der Community schon beim Vorgängertitel Judgment bewährt habe. Ein Datum für den EA-Start steht noch nicht fest.

"A survival city-building game where cities can fly.



Dream Engines: Nomad Cities takes place in a wacky, whimsical world full of strange science and dreams. In order to survive in this strange, nightmare-infested, post-apocalyptic world, you must build and defend a flying city using old-world tech. Explore the world in search of scarce resources, fight off weird nightmare creatures, and find out about the old empires and their dream-tech.

Features



- Design a flying city, the last hope of your people.

- Survive in a world where society was destroyed by nightmare-born creatures.

- Manage production lines when resources are scarce.

- Choose when to stand your ground and when to relocate away from danger and search for new sources of raw materials.

- Explore a quirky world full of strange science and dreams.

- Balance between expanding your city and building disposable infrastructure that will be abandoned when you are forced to flee.

- Keep an eye on your city's weight and fuel supply, or you'll find yourself grounded at just the wrong time."