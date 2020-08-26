 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Shooter im Kalten Krieg erscheint im November, offene Beta geplant

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Entwickler: Treyarch
Publisher: Activision Blizzard
Release:
von ,

Activision hat bestätigt, dass der Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War am 13. November erscheinen soll und Vorbestellungen ab sofort möglich sind (PSN-Store, Xbox-One-Store und Battle.net-Store) - das berichtet Charlieintel.com.

Vorher soll es für Vorbesteller einer beliebigen Edition (Standard Edition, "Cross-Gen Bundle" oder Ultimate Edition) eine offene Beta geben, über die es im heutigen Enthüllungs-Event nähere Infos geben wird. Das Event findet derzeit im Battle-Royale-Modus Warzone statt. Der Testlauf solle mindestens zwei Tage lang dauern.

"Standard Edition (PS4, Xbox One, and PC): $59.99

Standard Edition includes:

- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War game
- Confrontation Weapons Pack

Pre-order any digital edition and receive:

- Early access to the Open Beta
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty®: Warzone™

Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X): $69.99

Includes Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War game (current-gen version and next-gen version when it launches) and Confrontation Weapons Pack. Pre-order and receive early access to the Open Beta and additional MW and WZ content.

- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War game (current-gen and next-gen versions)
- Confrontation Weapons Pack

Pre-order any digital edition and receive:

- Early access to the Open Beta
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty®: Warzone™

Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X, and PC): $89.99

- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War game
- Console versions include current-gen version and next-gen version when it launches
Land, Sea and Air Pack
- 3 Operator Skins
- 3 Vehicle Skins
- 3 Weapon Blueprints
- Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)
- Confrontation Weapons Pack

Pre-order Ultimate Edition and receive:

- Early access to the Open Beta
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty®: Warzone™
- 10 Tier Skips for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty®: Warzone™

The Battle Pass Bundle will be available when Season 1 Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War is made available.

Pre-orders of the different editions will go live soon on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Battle.net) stores now."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Know Your History

Quelle: Charlieintel.com

