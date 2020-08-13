The Walking Dead Onslaught: VR-Spiel zur Serie erscheint im September; wird PS5-kompatibel sein

Aktualisierung vom 17. August 2020, 14:45 Uhr:
Das für die PlayStation 4 geplante PSVR-Spiel The Walking Dead Onslaught wird auch auf der PS5 spielbar sein, wenn man das VR-Headset an der neuen Konsole betreibt: Das berichtet Uploadvr.com unter Bezugnahme auf eine Pressemitteilung. Es handelt sich demnach um die ersten bestätigte Abwärtskompatiblität dieser Art.
Sony habe zwar bestätigt, dass die "große Mehrheit" des PSVR-Katalogs auch PS5-kompatibel werden soll, unterstützte Titel seien aber noch nicht genannt worden. PSVR-Peripherie lässt sich laut Sony auch an der PS5 einsetzen - wobei die alte Kamera allerdings einen Adapter benötige, den Sony bei Bedarf kostenlos an Nutzer verschicken wolle, so das Magazin.
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 13. August 2020, 18:09 Uhr:
Nach dem im Januar veröffentlichten The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners von Skydance Interactive hat mittlerweile auch der zweite große VR-Titel zur Marke einen Release-Termin. Der Shooter The Walking Dead Onslaught von Survios erscheint laut Gematsu.com am 29. September für PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift sowie SteamVR (Index und Vive).
Erst im Juli verriet Survios' Lead-Designer Andrew Abedian, dass das Spiel noch einmal umgebaut wurde, um sich mehr auf die Story zu konzentrieren. Es wäre also möglich, dass sich der eigentlich sehr actionlastig geplante Shooter neuerdings stärker am ruhigeren, erfolgreichen Survival-Titel Saints & Sinners orientiert.
"Key Features
- Visceral Real-Motion Combat – The Walking Dead Onslaught introduces the most visceral combat experience that veteran virtual reality-studio Survios has built to date. Scavenge and wield an arsenal of iconic melee and ranged weapons using real-motion virtual reality mechanics—and experience the variety of their graphic end results.
- Progressive Dismemberment System – We are progressing virtual reality with interactions between you and an object, offering a variety of end results through multiple thresholds. It’s the most visceral combat experience that Survios has built to date.
- Delimbing – Walker limbs are vulnerable for removal at many joints, including arms, legs, and neck.
- Carving – Proprietary “gore mesh” creates realistic wounds anywhere on a walker’s body.
- Impaling – Enemies get impaled and react where they are stabbed.
- Context-Based Physics – Varying reactions take place based on context; precise slicing through enemies result in getting stuck, resistance when pulling out weapons and grappling (a challenging technique in virtual reality).
- Melee Restraint System – Walkers can also be grabbed and restrained for precision melee attacks and strategic defense. Walkers can also be pushed and thrown at other walkers."
Letztes aktuelles Video: VO Wrap up with Norman Reedus
von Jan Wöbbeking,