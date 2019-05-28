Phantom: Covert Ops: Exklusives Schleichspiel für Oculus Rift und Quest - 4Players.de

Oculus-Kunden bekommen noch 2019 einen weiteren exklusiven Titel für die Systeme Oculus Rift (inkl. Rift S) und Oculus Quest. Im Schleichspiel Phantom: Covert Ops von nDreams (The Assembly) und den Oculus Studios bleibt dem Protagonisten nur eine Nacht, um einen groß angelegten Krieg zu verhindern. Im "taktischen Kayak" wird man in ein abgelegens Sumpfland geschickt, um seine militärischen Gadgets und Waffen einzusetzen.
"DEADLIER ON WATER
Freely traversethe waterin your military kayak, across rich, flooded environments. Experience innovative and tactile on-water VR traversalusing your paddle to stealthily move and steer through hostile locations.
BECOME A PHANTOM
Experience the tensionand thrillofbecomingalethalmilitary assetin VR. From dragging your paddle through the water to aiming down the scope of your rifle, everything is driven through 1:1 player movement and body awareness, delivering a new level of immersion.
STEALTHACTION
How you plan and execute everymission and encounteris your choice.Move silently across the water,sneakingthrough reeds and beneath enemy walkways,or ambushhostiles in exhilarating combat"
