Phantom: Covert Ops: Kostenloses Update fürs VR-Schleichspiel bingt fünf Challenge-Karten

Sam Schiffer bekommt sein erstes kostenloses Update fürs VR-Schleichspiel Phantom: Covert Ops. Gestern Abend wurde das "Challenge Pack 1" veröffentlicht, welches sich per Oculus-Store auf die Quest oder Rift (S) herunterladen lässt. Enthalten sind u.a. fünf frische Challenge-Karten, Bug-Fixes sowie eine Reihe von "Quality-of-life-updates":
Eine Besonderheit des Stealth-Spiels ist, dass es komplett im Kajak bestritten wird, während man auf den Kanälen möglichst lautlos unter den Gerüsten der Wachen entlang gleitet (zum Test). Das gilt zumindest fürs Hauptspiel, denn die Herausforderungen des Updates scheinen sich eher um explosive Tricks und Gadgets zu drehen.
"The crazy cheats activated in the update include “Loose Cannon”, an infinite ammunition grenade launcher, exploding high value target heads in 'Powder Keg' and our most difficult time trial to date with reversed kayak controls in 'Unfathomable'. 'Target Hunt' sees you paddle around the levels finding and shooting pop-up cut-outs of enemies, like a shooting range on the river and 'Broadside' gives you the chance to take the SV-54 Assault rifle out to the watery shooting range for some target practice. For details on fixes and life updates please visit our blog
Seated in a military-grade tactical kayak, Phantom: Covert Ops immerses players in the role of an elite and deadly covert operative dispatched into remote, hostile wetlands with the sole aim of defeating disgraced former Soviet General, Nikolai Zhurov (played by David Hayter). Every action in the game, from silently hiding while enemies search, to reloading weapons, to strategically planting explosives, is recreated in stunning 1:1, bringing levels of tension, immersion and excitement never before experienced in the stealth-action genre."
von Jan Wöbbeking,