Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Jump-&-Run-Mischung aus 2,5D-Levels und einer 3D-Oberwelt angekündigt - 4Players.de

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Geschicklichkeit
Entwickler:
Publisher: Team17
Release:
2019
2019
2019
2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair für PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One angekündigt

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Geschicklichkeit) von Team17
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Geschicklichkeit) von Team17 - Bildquelle: Team17
Playtonic Games und Team17 haben Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One angekündigt. Es soll im Laufe des Jahres zeitgleich auf allen Plattformen erscheinen. Box-Versionen für Konsolen sind ebenfalls geplant.

Das Spiel ist kein direkter Nachfolger von Yooka-Laylee und auch kein 3D-Jump-&-Run. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair setzt auf eine Mischung aus 2,5D-Levels und einer 3D-Oberwelt. In den 2,5D-Arealen (wie zum Beispiel bei Trine 1, 2 und 4) springen und laufen Yooka sowie Laylee durch die Gegend und setzen ihre Fähigkeiten ein, um das Level abzuschließen. Die einzelnen Levels sind wiederum von einer dreidimensionalen Oberwelt verbunden, in der Rätsel gelöst werden müssen. Weitere Angaben sollen folgen.

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC)

yopparai schrieb am
Ich habe nur eine einzige Frage:
Wer macht den Soundtrack?
