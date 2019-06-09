Microsoft Flight Simulator: Flugsimulation für PC und Xbox One angekündigt - 4Players.de

Bei der Xbox-Pressekonferenz ist (ziemlich überraschend) der Microsoft Flight Simulator für PC und Xbox One angekündigt worden. Die Flugsimulation soll 2020 erscheinen. Man wird (detaillierte) Leichtflugzeuge bis hin zu Großraumjets fliegen können. Man soll überall auf der Erde hinfliegen können, heißt es - inkl. Tag-/Nachtwechsel und realistischen Wetterbedingungen."Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions."Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Trailer