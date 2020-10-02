Microsoft Flight Simulator: Bewerbungen für die geschlossene VR-Beta möglich

Voraussetzung für die Virtual-Reality-Beta u.a. sei eine "Insider"-Mitgliedschaft sowie die Einreichung eines DxDiag-Dokuments. Vorerst sei die Zahl der Teilnehmer begrenzt, so die Entwickler. Nähere Infos gibt es hier, darunter dieses FAQ:
"In order to participate in the VR Closed Beta you must meet or complete the following:
- You must own the sim
- Have a VR headset (WMR HMDs Phase 1, Additional Headsets Phase 2)
- Be a registered Insider
- Submit your DxDiag
- Agree to and adhere to the NDA
- Meet the minimum specifications
- OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update – 1909)
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent
- VRAM: 8 GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- HDD: 150 GB
- Bandwidth: 5 Mbps"
