 

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Bewerbungen für die geschlossene VR-Beta möglich

Microsoft Flight Simulator
Asobo Studio hat auf der offiziellen Website des Microsoft Flight Simulator mitgeteilt, dass Teilnehmer für die geschlossene Beta des VR-Updates gesucht werden. In der ersten Phase kommen wie angekündigt WMR-Nutzer an die Reihe, in der zweiten auch Nutzer anderer Headsets.

Voraussetzung für die Virtual-Reality-Beta u.a. sei eine "Insider"-Mitgliedschaft sowie die Einreichung eines DxDiag-Dokuments. Vorerst sei die Zahl der Teilnehmer begrenzt, so die Entwickler. Nähere Infos gibt es hier, darunter dieses FAQ:

"In order to participate in the VR Closed Beta you must meet or complete the following:
  1. You must own the sim
  2. Have a VR headset (WMR HMDs Phase 1,  Additional Headsets Phase 2)
  3. Be a registered Insider
  4. Submit your DxDiag
  5. Agree to and adhere to the NDA
  6. Meet the minimum specifications
    • OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update – 1909)
    • DirectX: DirectX 11
    • CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200
    • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent
    • VRAM: 8 GB
    • RAM: 16 GB
    • HDD: 150 GB
    • Bandwidth: 5 Mbps"

Quelle: Offizielle Website
Microsoft Flight Simulator
