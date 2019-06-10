Spiritfarer: Management-Spiel über das Sterben - 4Players.de

 

Spiritfarer
Adventure
Entwickler: Thunder Lotus
Publisher: Thunder Lotus
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Nachrichten

Angekündigt: Spiritfarer

Auf der Microsoft-Pressekonferenz wurde Spiritfarer für PC, PS4, One und Switch für 2020 angekündigt. In dem Independent-Titel von Thunder Lotus (Jotun, Sundered) soll es um das "gemütliche Manegement des Sterbens" gehen. Die Entwickler wollen mit handgezeichneten Kulissen und einer bizarren Geschichte sowohl unterhalten als auch emotional bewegen.

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)

Screenshot - Spiritfarer (PC)


In der Rolle von Stella baut man ein Boot, um die Welt zu erkunden und sich um Seelen zu kümmern, bevor sie ins Jenseits übergehen. Es ist eine Mischung aus Aufbau und Crafting, die man auch kooperativ spielen kann, dann übernimmt jemand die Rolle der Katze Daffodil.

Dazu die Pressemitteilung: "In Spiritfarer, you play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends."

