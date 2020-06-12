Deathloop: Der ewige Kampf zwischen zwei Assassinen erscheint Ende 2020 für PC und PS5 (Konsolen-exklusiv)

Deathloop von Arkane Lyon (Dishonored) wird Ende 2020 für PC und PlayStation 5 (zeitbegrenzt Konsolen-exklusiv) erscheinen. Es wird in 4K mit 60 fps auf der Sony-Konsole laufen.
Die Entwickler schreiben: "In 'Deathloop' stranden Sie auf einer Insel namens Blackreef – hier gibt es kein Gesetz, nur den ewigen Kampf zwischen zwei außergewöhnlichen Assassinen. Erkunden Sie atemberaubende Umgebungen und bewegen Sie sich in immersivem Gameplay durch detailverliebte und aufwendig designte Level, in denen Sie in typischer Arkane-Manier jede Situation auf Ihre Weise angehen können. Um den Kreislauf ein für alle Mal zu brechen, müssen Sie die gesamte Insel erkunden und zahlreiche Ziele zur Strecke bringen. Und denken Sie dran: Wenn Sie wieder und wieder versagen ... sterben Sie, bis Sie siegen."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Bethesda: "From the moment Colt wakes up on the black sand beach of Blackreef with a very bad hangover, Julianna is with him every step of the way,” says Bakaba. “In his ear through the radio or lying in ambush in a dark alley, waiting to put a machete through his neck. She revels in both her victories and her defeats, but she is dead set on stopping Colt from breaking the loop. All she wants is to keep playing this deadly game of cat-and-well-armed-mouse, ad infinitum. She is a very flamboyant person, unburdened by the baggage of consequences or conscience.” So while Colt is determined to put an end to the madness, Julianna never wants the party to end.
"Ready for the kicker? Julianna is also a playable character. While you will experience the main campaign as Colt, you also have the option to infiltrate another player’s game as Julianna and do some hunting. But keep in mind, that means someone else could be lurking in your campaign, waiting for the chance to strike. This is Arkane’s approach to an immersive multiplayer experience, where the focus is still on the main story, but there is unpredictability around every corner. “We felt this style of multiplayer, where we give people the option to play as the main antagonist, is a great way to really ramp up the level of trickery, tension, chaos and just plain unpredictability that we love in games like this', explains Bakaba. 'We feel that our game systems uniquely position us to allow for the confrontation between two players to be one not just of skill, but of wits, creativity and an open display of your personality."
"If this PvP element is disabled, Julianna will still appear your game from time to time, hunting you, but she will be AI-controlled. The developers at Arkane Lyon built this system with a hybrid approach in mind. “The focus is on the campaign and the story," Bakaba says. "And that campaign can be played with Julianna controlled only by the AI, or – and this is our recommendation – by a mix of A.I. and random players to experience the range of unpredictability and chaos that Julianna is capable of."
"Both Colt and Julianna will have access to a powerful range of customizable weapons and abilities, and you can outfit them to suit your preferred playstyle. According to Bakaba, “While both characters will have access to some of the same main tools, there are also some major differences between their abilities. While Colt can make use of hacking devices and the possibility of returning when he dies, Julianna can take on the appearance of any NPC, and all of the island's inhabitants are on her side. Colt is trying to accomplish his goals, whatever it takes, and Julianna is there to have fun. She wants Colt to keep playing her game. Julianna is about playing with fire and flair, and cares more about enjoying the ‘game’ than about winning every encounter."
