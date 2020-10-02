Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Zweite Saison im Mittelalter-Thema startet bald

Mit dabei sind Drachenfeuer, feudale Festungen, K.O.-Ritter und Faustkampf-Paladine. Kostüme, Emotes und mehr werden ebenfalls versprochen. Das Spiel ist seit dem 4. August für PC (Preis: 19,99 Euro) und PS4 (war bis Ende August in PlayStation Plus enthalten) erhältlich. Zu unserem Test (Wertung: 80%) geht es hier.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 2 Sneak Peek
BEAN SPILLING POST
Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!
ð¥ Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October ð¥
Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! ð pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd
— Fall Guys ð (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020