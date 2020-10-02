 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Zweite Saison im Mittelalter-Thema startet bald

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Entwickler:
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
04.08.2020
04.08.2020
Erhältlich: Digital
Erhältlich: Digital
Test: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
80
Test: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
80
Jetzt kaufen
ab 19,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Ab 19.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [PC] - 31,99
  • Strategic Command WW2: World at War [PC] - 13,99
  • Prey [PC] - 9,99
  • Die Siedler: Das Erbe der Könige - History Edition [PC] - 5,99
  • Far Cry 4 [PC] - 8,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Zweite Saison im Mittelalter-Thema startet bald

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Die Fall Guys schubsen sich zurück ins Mittelalter - und zwar schon bald. Laut dem offiziellen Twitter-Auftritt des Battle-Royale-Plattformers Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout startet die Season 2 am kommenden Donnerstag, 8. Oktober.

Mit dabei sind Drachenfeuer, feudale Festungen, K.O.-Ritter und Faustkampf-Paladine. Kostüme, Emotes und mehr werden ebenfalls versprochen. Das Spiel ist seit dem 4. August für PC (Preis: 19,99 Euro) und PS4 (war bis Ende August in PlayStation Plus enthalten) erhältlich. Zu unserem Test (Wertung: 80%) geht es hier.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 2 Sneak Peek

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am