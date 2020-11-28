 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Season 3: "Winter Knockout" steht in den Startlöchern

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
04.08.2020
04.08.2020
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Season 3: "Winter Knockout" steht in den Startlöchern

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Die dritte Season von Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (ab 19,99 bei kaufen) wird noch in diesem Jahr starten. Season 3 wird "Winter Knockout" heißen und soll mehr Levels/Runden bzw. Minispiele sowie Kostüme (Schneemänner, Pinguine etc.) als Season 2 umfassen. Zu den neuen Hindernissen in den Levels gehört z.B. ein sich drehender Kreis voller Löcher. Der Startschuss soll in der zweiten Dezemberwoche fallen. Die zweite Season (Oktober) bot nur vier neue Levels/Runden und einen Battle Pass.


Derweil hat Entwickler Mediatonic das dritte Studio in Leamington Spa (UK) eröffnet. Geleitet wird das Studio von Phil Warner (VP of Art). Die anderen Zweigstellen befinden sich in London und Madrid.

Quelle: Mediatonic, GameSpot
