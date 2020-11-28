Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Season 3: "Winter Knockout" steht in den Startlöchern

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle!
I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is...
âï¸ Fall Guys: Winter Knockout âï¸
Or, as I personally like to call it:
âï¸ Fall Guys goes brrr âï¸ https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhn
— Fall Guys ð (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020
Derweil hat Entwickler Mediatonic das dritte Studio in Leamington Spa (UK) eröffnet. Geleitet wird das Studio von Phil Warner (VP of Art). Die anderen Zweigstellen befinden sich in London und Madrid.
ð Hello Leamington Spa! ð®
We're delighted to introduce you to our brand new studio location (there will be cake) ð°
Learn more...and if you like the sound of it?
We're hiring! â¤µhttps://t.co/IqVrcbn4M3
— Mediatonic (Fall Guys is OUT NOW!) (@Mediatonic) November 26, 2020