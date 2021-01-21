Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Klarstellung der Entwickler zum Thema Game Pass

There are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass.
— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 20, 2021
Sorry - there has been a bit of a mixup - Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass!
— Fall Guys âï¸ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 20, 2021
Zuvor hatte ein Beitrag auf dem Instagram-Kanal von Game Pass für Verwirrung gesorgt, nachdem dort von offizieller Seite behauptet wurde, dass eine Veröffentlichung im Microsofts Abo-Service quasi feststehe.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ist aktuell nur für PC und PS4 erhältlich. Auf der Konsole war es im Aufgebot der PlayStation-Plus-Spiele, was sicher einen Beitrag zur großen Popularität beigetragen hat.
