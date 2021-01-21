 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Klarstellung der Entwickler zum Thema Game Pass

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Entwickler:
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
04.08.2020
04.08.2020
Erhältlich: Digital
Erhältlich: Digital
Test: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
80
Test: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
80
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Nachrichten

von ,

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Klarstellung der Entwickler zum Thema Game Pass

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Musik & Party) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Es gibt keinerlei Pläne, das beliebte und spaßige Battle-Royale-Partyspiel Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (ab 19,99 bei kaufen) im Game Pass zu veröffentlichen. Das haben sowohl Devolver Digital als auch Mediatonic noch einmal unmissverständlich in Statements bei Twitter klargemacht, wie Eurogamer.net schreibt.



Zuvor hatte ein Beitrag auf dem Instagram-Kanal von Game Pass für Verwirrung gesorgt, nachdem dort von offizieller Seite behauptet wurde, dass eine Veröffentlichung im Microsofts Abo-Service quasi feststehe.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ist aktuell nur für PC und PS4 erhältlich. Auf der Konsole war es im Aufgebot der PlayStation-Plus-Spiele, was sicher einen Beitrag zur großen Popularität beigetragen hat.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Doom Kostüme

Quelle: Eurogamer.net
