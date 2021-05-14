Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Season 4.5 bringt Custom-Lobbies, zwei neue Runden und "Dutzende" Variationen

Das gestern veröffentlichte "Mid-Season-Update" (4.5) zum Partyspiel-Plattformer Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout bringt neue Inhalte in den "Blunderdome". Der wacklige Ausscheidungskampf in der futuristischen Arena wird u.a. um zwei neue Runden erweitert (z.B. um den "Slimescraper"), so die offizielle Website von Mediatonics buntem Battle-Royale-Spiel.
Ebenfalls ergänzt wurden "Custom-Lobbies, dutzende teuflischer Runden-Variationen, reichlich Fixes und Verbesserungen für geschmeidigeres Stolpern...und mehr!" Zu den kompletten Release-Notes geht es hier und hier.
"Two New Rounds
- The Slimescraper - To reach the summit, intrepid beans will have to outrun the slime and master multiple floors of mayhem in this spiritual successor to Slime Climb.
- Button Bashers - It’s 1v1! Players are split into duelling pairs across multiple mini-arenas; most points at the end of the timer wins!
Fresh Round Variations
- 55 additional variations across 12 Rounds, including low-gravity variants of Hex-a-gone and Thin Ice!
Features
- Custom Lobbies (known previously as Private Lobbies) are now open to everyone, with an improved experience! You can start games with as few as four players, and PC and PS4 players can play together.
- PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! (Cross-platform parties are not possible yet)
- New Player Reporting feature for if you spot potential cheaters. We’ll never act solely on reports (reports help us with cross referencing) and we’ll never ban anyone for grabbing or using in-game mechanics in a normal fashion.
- Improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling. Things should be much more responsive now
- In-game visual indicator to show connection quality to help troubleshoot issues. Wondering if you disconnected? Wonder no more!
Fixes and Improvements
- Numerous improvements to de-sync, physics, and related issues. We will continue to update these issues, so please continue to report them.
- Snow will now display on Season 3 rounds for PC players!
- Fixed Fall Guys having too much throwing power with objects like basketballs, pegwins, eggs, and batteries.
Squads
- Fixed incorrectly eliminating the winning Squad in Royal Fumble
- Fixed eliminated Squads incorrectly qualifying into the next Round
- After tying a Round, Squads will not be randomly eliminated, but instead will all qualify into the next Round
- Fixed the 'Top X Qualify' number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the Qualification screen
- Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players
Store
- Fixed the Featured Store only showing “Coming Soon” for players who have the game open whilst Store refreshes
Wall Guys
- Improvement to being able to mantle the blocks even if you are experiencing high ping
Door Dash
- Players will no longer be able to climb above the doors and jump out of the Round
Power Trip
- Fixed batteries flying out of hands when players run into each other whilst both holding batteries
- Fixed Fall Guy being unable to climb a ramp when carrying a battery
Localisation Fixes
- [Portuguese] Murder by Numbers' color and 'Glitch' emote
- [Korean] 'BSOD' and 'Game On' colors
- [Japanese + Korean] 'U.F.G.' and 'F.G.I.B.' costumes
- [Multiple] Various pieces of text in Show Selector menu
- [Multiple] Various pieces of text in Kudos store
Cosmetics and Animations
- Fixed the lack of SFX when performing 'Hanging guy' and 'Plinth Catch' victory animations
- Gato Roboto and Virtual Gato Roboto had the visuals on their shoulders fixed.
- Fixed upper issues with Fishtank and Deep Diver costumes
- Fixed small gap at waist for Little Leaguer and Pitcher Perfect costumes
- Fixed incorrect clipping on The Wimp costume when performing animations
- Fixed incorrect versions of the Devolver DLC costumes being shown in Team Rounds"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 4 Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Season 4.5 bringt Custom-Lobbies, zwei neue Runden und "Dutzende" Variationen
Anzeige: Returnal + DualSense Controller 114,99 ● Sandisk Extreme Pro M.2 NVMe-SSD mit 2 TB 285,00 ● Seagate Expansion+ Desktop externe Festplatte mit 4 TB 74,99 ● Apple Air Tag Anhänger, verschiedene Farben 35,00 ● Flash-Sale: Venom Shirts 9,99 ● SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC Speicherkarte mit 64 GB 12,99 ● AKRacing Core EX SE Gaming-Chair 199,00 ● Denon DHT-S416 Soundbar 199,00