Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Saison 5 schickt die Bohnen in den Urwald

Insgesamt wird es sechs neue Runden geben. Darüber hinaus versprechen "zeitlich begrenzte Events" neue Herausforderungen und Belohnungen wie seltene Kostüme, Emotes, Namensschilder und mehr. In Saison 5 soll auch das Zusammenspiel mit anderen Spielern verbessert werden. Geplant sind mitunter begrenzte Duo- und Trio-Shows (für zwei oder drei Spieler in einem Team), die einen Abstecher in den "Trupp-Modus" lohnenswerter machen.
Neue Runden der Saison 5:
- "Treetop Tumble - Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you?
- Stompin' Ground - What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!
- Lost Temple - Our most ambitious Round to date...and it’s a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing.
- Lily Leapers - Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.
- Bubble Trouble - Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin’ dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.
- Pegwin Pool Party - Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain. We hope you've got a good grip!"