 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Saison 5 schickt die Bohnen in den Urwald

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Saison 5 schickt die Bohnen in den Urwald

Die fünfte Saison von Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout wird ab dem 20. Juli 2021 auf PC (Steam) und PlayStation-Konsolen starten. Die neue Saison verschlägt die Bohnen in den Dschungel-Dome. Dort warten schwingende Baumstämme, ein geheimnisvoller Tempel und mechanische Nashörner. Epic Games gab diese Informationen beim heutigen Season-5-Reveal-Stream bekannt.

Insgesamt wird es sechs neue Runden geben. Darüber hinaus versprechen "zeitlich begrenzte Events" neue Herausforderungen und Belohnungen wie seltene Kostüme, Emotes, Namensschilder und mehr. In Saison 5 soll auch das Zusammenspiel mit anderen Spielern verbessert werden. Geplant sind mitunter begrenzte Duo- und Trio-Shows (für zwei oder drei Spieler in einem Team), die einen Abstecher in den "Trupp-Modus" lohnenswerter machen.

Neue Runden der Saison 5:
  • "Treetop Tumble - Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you?
  • Stompin' Ground - What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!
  • Lost Temple - Our most ambitious Round to date...and it’s a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing.
  • Lily Leapers - Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.
  • Bubble Trouble - Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin’ dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.
  • Pegwin Pool Party - Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain. We hope you've got a good grip!"

