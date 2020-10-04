 

Minecraft Dungeons: Cross-Play im November und nächste Erweiterung im Dezember

Minecraft Dungeons
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
26.05.2020
26.05.2020
26.05.2020
26.05.2020
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Games Store)
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Games Store)
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Games Store)
von ,

Minecraft Dungeons: Cross-Play im November und nächste Erweiterung im Dezember

Minecraft Dungeons (Action-Adventure) von Microsoft
Minecraft Dungeons (Action-Adventure) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Im November wird für Minecraft Dungeons das versprochene Cross-Play-Update veröffentlicht. Nach der Installation wird man plattformübergreifend (gemeinsam) mit Spielern auf PC (Windows 10), PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One in den Kötzchenwelten unterwegs sein können.


Nach "Der Dschungel erwacht" und "Schleichender Winter" wird Minecraft Dungeons im Dezember mit einer dritten Erweiterung versorgt. Sie wird den Titel "Howling Peaks" ("Heulende Berggipfel") tragen und neue Gegner sowie Ausrüstungsgegenstände umfassen - sowie die "Kraft des Windes" als schiebende Umgebungsmechanik. Darüber hinaus sind viele neue Schwierigkeitgrade ("Apocalypse Plus") geplant.


Auch im kommenden Jahr das Spiel weiter mit Inhalten versorgt werden.

Quelle: Mojang, IGN
