Minecraft Dungeons: Cross-Play im November und nächste Erweiterung im Dezember

Cross-play is coming to @dungeonsgame in November, next month! Gather all your heroic friends and prepare to play together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One!
Nach "Der Dschungel erwacht" und "Schleichender Winter" wird Minecraft Dungeons im Dezember mit einer dritten Erweiterung versorgt. Sie wird den Titel "Howling Peaks" ("Heulende Berggipfel") tragen und neue Gegner sowie Ausrüstungsgegenstände umfassen - sowie die "Kraft des Windes" als schiebende Umgebungsmechanik. Darüber hinaus sind viele neue Schwierigkeitgrade ("Apocalypse Plus") geplant.
Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks!
Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December – it's nearly time to trek to the top!
Auch im kommenden Jahr das Spiel weiter mit Inhalten versorgt werden.
Hostile jungles and forever-winter lands have been just a taste of what's to come! Here's a sneak-peek of some of the amazing content we're bringing to Dungeons next year – don't worry if it doesn't look sparkly and perfect just yet, we've still got work to do. pic.twitter.com/RLgCzBESGp
