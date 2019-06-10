Chivalry 2: Mittelalter-Action für bis zu 64 Spieler angekündigt - 4Players.de

 

Chivalry 2
Action
Release:
kein Termin
Nachrichten

von ,

Chivalry 2: Mittelalter-Action für bis zu 64 Spieler angekündigt

Chivalry 2 (Action) von Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire
Chivalry 2 (Action) von Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire - Bildquelle: Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire
Bei der PC Gaming Show 2019 ist Chivalry 2 von den Torn Banner Studios und Tripwire Interactive angekündigt worden. Das Mittelalter-Actionspiel unterstützt bis zu 64 Spieler. Das Ziel der Entwickler ist es, die aus Filmen bekannten Mittelalter-Schlachten möglichst spektakulär und blutig nachzustellen.

Es wird 2020 für PC im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht. Andere PC-Plattformen werden ein Jahr später versorgt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Trailer PC Gaming Show 2019


  • "Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from the thunder of cavalry charges, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges and more.
  • Dominate massive 64-player battlefields: Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade.
  • Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battlecries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs.  Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization.
  • Unleash your inner beast with weighty, physical and satisfying combat: A revamped, faster and more fluid combat system offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their playstyle. Immersive sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone."

