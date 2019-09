Creature In The Well: Eigenwillige Mischung aus Hack-and-Slash- und Flipper erscheint heute - 4Players.de

"Features

Pinball with swords: Charge up energy orbs, then bounce and ricochet them to reactivate dormant machinery and stop the sandstorm.



Defeat the Creature: Escape the many challenges set by the Creature and confront it in intricate, skillful battles.



Dungeon-crawler: Delve deeper into the mountain as you unlock eight hand-crafted dungeons, each filled with unique gameplay themes, unlockables, and secrets to uncover.