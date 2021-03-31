Outriders: Preload auf Steam gestartet und finale Systemvoraussetzungen

Minimale Anforderungen | Niedrige Grafikqualität-Voreinstellung (720p, 60 fps)
- CPU: Intel i5-3470 oder AMD FX-8350
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 750 Ti oder Radeon R9 270x
- DirectX 11
- Speicherplatz: 70 GB
Empfohlene Systemvoraussetzungen | Hohe Grafikqualität-Voreinstellung (1080p, 60 fps)
- CPU: Intel i7-7700 oder AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB oder Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB
- DirectX 12
- Speicherplatz: 70 GB
Ultra Systemvoraussetzungen | (2160p, 60 fps)
- CPU: Intel i7-10700K oder Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 oder Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX 12
- Speicherplatz: 70 GB
Outriders is now AVAILABLE FOR PRELOADING on Steam!
But wait, there's more!
Here are the final confirmed system requirements for playing Outriders on minimum, recommended and ULTRA settings.
Pre-order Outriders: https://t.co/jNnT6rTomo pic.twitter.com/SsZMxZZJFO
— Outriders (@Outriders) March 30, 2021
