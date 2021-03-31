 

Outriders: Preload auf Steam gestartet und finale Systemvoraussetzungen

Outriders
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
01.04.2021
01.04.2021
01.04.2021
01.04.2021
01.04.2021
01.04.2021
Vorschau: Outriders
 
 
von ,

Outriders: Preload auf Steam gestartet und finale Systemvoraussetzungen

Outriders (Shooter) von Square Enix
Outriders (Shooter) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Die Entwickler von Outriders (ab 58,19 bei vorbestellen) haben den Preload der PC-Version auf Steam gestartet und die "finalen" Systemanforderungen genannt - getreu dem Motto "besser spät als nie". Der Shooter-Looter wird am 1. April 2021 auf PC im Epic Games Store und auf Steam um 18 Uhr veröffentlicht. Eine Preload-Option gibt es im Epic Games Store übrigens nicht.

Minimale Anforderungen | Niedrige Grafikqualität-Voreinstellung (720p, 60 fps)
  • CPU: Intel i5-3470 oder AMD FX-8350  
  • RAM: 8 GB  
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 750 Ti oder Radeon R9 270x  
  • DirectX 11  
  • Speicherplatz: 70 GB  

Empfohlene Systemvoraussetzungen | Hohe Grafikqualität-Voreinstellung (1080p, 60 fps)
  • CPU: Intel i7-7700 oder AMD Ryzen 5 2600X  
  • RAM: 16 GB  
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB oder Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB  
  • DirectX 12  
  • Speicherplatz: 70 GB  

Ultra Systemvoraussetzungen | (2160p, 60 fps)
  • CPU: Intel i7-10700K oder Ryzen 7 3700X  
  • RAM: 16 GB  
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 oder Radeon RX 6800 XT  
  • DirectX 12  
  • Speicherplatz: 70 GB


Letztes aktuelles Video: Würdige deine Macht CinematicTrailer

Quelle: Square Enix
