Pistol Whip: High-Priestess-Update bringt vom Kinofilm Oldboy inspiriertes Level - 4Players.de

Cloudhead Games hat das “High Priestess Update” für den Mix aus Arcade-Shooter und Musikspiel Pistol Whip veröffentlicht. Es ist seit gestern Abend für Oculus Quest und diverse PC-Headsets wie Rift (S), Vive oder Valve Index verfügbar. Zum neuen Szenario "The High Priestess" (inspiriert vom Kinofilm Oldboy) gesellen sich zwei Modifiers, Score-Anpassungen für "Deadeye" und "Dual Wield".
"Inspired by the hallway fight scene in the movie Oldboy, The High Priestess is a melee-heavy scene that puts the name into Pistol Whip. Bash your way through a synchronized gauntlet in this punchy new track. Two new modifiers include Unarmed Foes, a new way to practice scenes without the fear of elimination, and No Obstacles, intended for accessibility and standing room playspaces.
Due to popular demand, Deadeye has seen significant improvements including a revamped scoring system designed to punish missed shots. Dual Wield has also seen a reduction in penalty, allowing players to challenge the leaderboards no matter their style of play. Alongside these scoring updates, we've initiated a leaderboard reset so players can start fresh and chase new scores with friends over the holiday season."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,