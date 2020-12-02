Pistol Whip: Kostenlose 2089-Erweiterung bringt "cinematische SciFi-Kampagne"

Screenshot - Pistol Whip (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PC, PS4, PlayStationVR, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

In der Rolle von John Asimov bewegt man sich also automatisch durch einen kleinen rhythmischen Rail-Shooter gegen aufbegehrende Killer-Maschinen. Natürlich muss man das Geheimnis hinter ihrem Aufstand lüften. Das PSVR- Update folgt im ersten Quartal 2021. Da sich die neuen Levels primär an geübte Spieler richten, ist der Schwierigkeitsgrad spürbar höher angesetzt. Der Soundtrack umfasst die Interpreten Black Tiger Sex Machine, Draeden, Processor sowie einen exklusiven Remix von Magic Sword.







