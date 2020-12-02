 

Pistol Whip: Kostenlose 2089-Erweiterung bringt "cinematische SciFi-Kampagne"

Pistol Whip
Entwickler:
Publisher: Cloudhead Games
Release:
07.11.2019
07.11.2019
07.11.2019
07.11.2019
Q3 2020
30.07.2020
07.11.2019
07.11.2019
Erhältlich: Digital (Steam)
Erhältlich: Digital (Steam)
Erhältlich: Digital (Steam)
Erhältlich: Digital (Steam)
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Pistol Whip
81
Test: Pistol Whip
83
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Pistol Whip
83
Test: Pistol Whip
83

Nachrichten

von ,

Pistol Whip: Kostenlose 2089-Erweiterung bringt "cinematische SciFi-Kampagne"

Pistol Whip (Shooter) von Cloudhead Games
Pistol Whip (Shooter) von Cloudhead Games - Bildquelle: Cloudhead Games
Wie schlägt man Cyberpunk 2077? Man begibt sich einfach noch weiter in die Zukunft - wie die kostenlose Erweiterung "2089" für das VR-Spiel Pistol Whip. Bei den bisherigen Levels handelte es sich bekanntlich quasi um hübsch inszenierte, spielbare Musikvideos, in denen man im John-Wick-Stil und im Rhythmus massenhaft Gegner abschoss. Das gestern Abend für PC-VR und Quest veröffentlichte Update mit fünf Szenen dagegen soll eine übergreifende Story für die neue Science-Fiction-Kampagne bieten.

Bild

Screenshot - Pistol Whip (HTCVive, OculusQuest, OculusRift, PC, PS4, PlayStationVR, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)



In der Rolle von John Asimov bewegt man sich also automatisch durch einen kleinen rhythmischen Rail-Shooter gegen aufbegehrende Killer-Maschinen. Natürlich muss man das Geheimnis hinter ihrem Aufstand lüften. Das PSVR-Update folgt im ersten Quartal 2021. Da sich die neuen Levels primär an geübte Spieler richten, ist der Schwierigkeitsgrad spürbar höher angesetzt. Der Soundtrack umfasst die Interpreten Black Tiger Sex Machine, Draeden, Processor sowie einen exklusiven Remix von Magic Sword.



"The campaign is illustrated through immersive cinematics by Comic Artist and Creator Fico Ossio, who has helped to bring life to some of our favourite heroes, including G.I.JOE, Transformers, TMNT, and Spider-Man. The campaign, inspired by some of our favourite 80’s science fiction films, also includes new enemies, weapons, models, mechanics, and more.

With this update, we hope to continually reinvent the classic action-rhythm FPS playstyle Pistol Whip is known for by continuing to expand our catalog of genres, not just musically, but cinematically, mechanically, narratively, heroically (what types of heroes you embody), and visually.

What to expect

2089 is meant to build on the base game and utilizes skills--both physical and mechanical--perfected by practicing classic Pistol Whip action. We strongly recommend new heroes start by playing through a few selections from “Classic,”  “Reloaded,” or “Heartbreaker” in Arcade Mode before taking on the challenge of 2089.  2089 will join Arcade Mode in all its robot-wrecking glory come Spring 2021 with the Concierge update.

Classic contains our OST of ten heart-pumping action tracks. Reloaded features our five post-launch updates containing face-melting music forged for fighters. With the Heartbreaker Trilogy, you will find a chilled-out and highly musical take on the action you’ve come to know and love from Pistol Whip.

If you’re a veteran or have experience playing Pistol Whip, you can expect the difficulty of 2089 to be the toughest you’ve faced yet. Don’t worry, though; it’s nothing a trained hero like you can’t handle."
Quelle: Pressemitteilung
